Sony announced last month it was bringing PC VR support to PSVR 2 sometime this year, although the company didn’t specify how or exactly when this would happen. While we’re no closer to knowing when, all signs now point to a direct wired connection—holding a few implications for Sony’s VR strategy.

According to the latest PS5 firmware update, PSVR 2 now works without needing Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) and DisplayPort Compression (DSC), two things which were baked into the headset’s firmware for use with PS5 consoles.

Here’s hardware analyst and YouTuber Brad Lynch’s (aka ‘SadlyItsBradley’) take on it:

As Lynch rightly asks, is Sony washing its hands of PSVR 2? It might be.

Supporting PC VR through a direct tether and not a console-based streaming solution completely frees PSVR 2 from the PS5 ecosystem, letting users ditch the console entirely, which admittedly locks users into a fairly lackluster game catalogue. While this sounds great for consumers in general, it may point to troubled waters for the company’s VR strategy moving forward.

Of course, Sony hasn’t tipped its hand just yet, although it’s clear that the company is looking at it from a cost-cutting perspective, as it recently laid off eight percent of Sony Interactive Entertainment, which shuttered its London Studio (Blood & Truth) and, among others, reduced headcount at Firesprite (Horizon Call of the Mountain).

Unlike Meta’s Quest platform, Sony ostensibly hasn’t subsidized PSVR 2 hardware in effort to recoup on costs with software sales though—putting the MSRP of the $550 headset likely at or above the cost of production. Granted, we haven’t seen the hardware cost breakdown, although it’s at least clear that from the outset that Sony wasn’t beholden to funding the sort of anchor content that it needed in order to convert a significant portion of ~50 million PS5 owners.

Provided Sony is really untangling PSVR 2 from PS5, the company may even see it as a way to wind down its VR efforts. If instead the company went with a PC VR streaming solution that required PS5, it would only really provide choice to existant PSVR 2 users, and not attract new users from helping to flush its backlog of unpurchased stock, as Sony has reportedly paused production on PSVR 2 due to low sales.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • gothicvillas

    Hopefully eye tracking works on pc too. Im sad to see PSVR2 in troubled waters, i was super hyped for its launch :/
    For VR to succeed, 90% of the games should be playable either flat or vr. Same games. Not some watered down Horizon clone but full game same as flat. Rdr , gta, the whole lot
    please.
    Same for online, warzone, hell let loose etc, both flat or vr. Consumer choses what they fancy.

  • Nevets

    An interesting thought experiment:
    If GTA 6 were released as a VR-only title, and ignoring the resulting fury, what difference would this make to the mid-term future of VR?

  • Walldude

    a fairly lackluster game catalogue.

    Name one other gaming launch year that had 170 titles and more than 100 still in the works.
    I’m a little unsure why all these supposed “VR” supporters keep up with the easily proven LIE that there are no games on PSVR2. All VR is good for our community and I see headlines like “Sony Stole Your Money” and wonder why you would want that kind of bullshit out in the ether. It does no one any good. Not to mention the Bloomberg article was just dumb. Do you think Quest has never stopped manufacturing at any point over the last few years? You think they are still cranking out Q3’s by the millions?
    Anyone who thought VR was going to start flying off the shelves this year is a fool. We aren’t even close to mainstream acceptance, and until we get to that stage of VR we will all continue to be early adopters with all that entails. Deal with it, or get out of VR until the tech catches up with the Ready Player One fantasy you have in your head.