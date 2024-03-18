Sony has reportedly paused production of PSVR 2, as it looks to clear its backlog of inventory first before resuming.

According to a Bloomberg report, PSVR 2 sales have “slowed progressively” since its February 2023 launch. Citing people familiar with the company’s plans, Sony has produced “well over 2 million units” since launch, noting that stocks of the $550 headset are building up.

The report alleges the surplus is “throughout Sony’s supply chain,” indicating the issue isn’t confined to a single location, but is spread across different stages of Sony’s production and distribution network.

This follows news that Sony Interactive Entertainment laid off eight percent of the company, which affected a number of its first-party game studios also involved in VR game production. Sony entirely shuttered its London Studio, which created VR action-adventure game Blood & Truth (2019), and reduced headcount at Firesprite, the studio behind PSVR 2 exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Meanwhile, Sony is making PSVR 2 officially compatible with PC VR games, as the company hopes to release some sort of PC support for the headset later this year. How and when Sony will do that is still unknown, although the move underlines just how little confidence the company has in its future lineup of exclusive content just one year after launch of PSVR 2.

  • Leisure Suit Barry

    Hang on a second, we just have to wait for the proper PSVR2 launch as it was only a soft launch last year . . . according to the PSVR sub-reddit.

    I bet they’re in complete meltdown over there, never known such delusion.

    • ViRGiN

      Never really been to that sub, but I constantly seen fanboyish comments in youtube videos, these people do dream a lot.

      It’s quite amazing how bunch of nobodies who never cared about VR became experts after getting PSVR2 and dedicating their online lives to it.

    • Never known such delusion …?? lol
      What about the “Star Citizen”, DecaGear & Lynx-R1 mutants …?

  • gothicvillas

    They have NO games. Sony wants me to play Pavlov on psvr2 but it is better on Quest3 since no cable and it looks pretty good. Basically Sony wants us to abandon wireless hmd and play same games on the wired headset.
    Even if we are ok with the cable (which i am for the most part), controller drift in Pavlov is game breaking. I just cant use any scopes or accurate aiming. Controller drift is very pronounced in Pavlov and somehow a bit less in other games. Overall, im disappointed in PSVR2. Im middle age and have disposable income but sony make it super hard for me to spend money in their store. 90% garbage or Quest clones. This time round Sony should hang their heads in shame. Big fan of Playstation and Psvr1. Sony should sack Jim Ryan. Wrong person in a wrong role. Put gamer in charge for once!!!

  • Gonzax

    It’s hard to spend money on a device with no games, other than those you can already play in other headsets.
    I’d happily buy one and a PS5 if there were good exclusive games for it but as it is I’ll keep playing on PCVR or Quest 3 which has better quality (PC) and you can play wireless (both PC and Q3).
    If I could use PCVR to play those few exclusives they have like the REVR games I totally would but for me to buy their headset they have to give some incentives.

  • Ondrej

    This is the wrong century for an expensive gaming peripheral that works on a single closed platform.

    Tell all the vrchat kids this thing can’t even run it and expect to sell it.
    That’s like launching a special new smartphone targeting teenagers that can’t run TikTok.

    • Gabe Zuckerwell

      Quest would as thriving as it does to this day even if there was no way to connect to pc.

      • Absotively it would!
        Quest 3 still has afterbirth all over it,
        but already a new one’s being whispered about.
        This wouldn’t be the case if the Quest line
        of AIOHMDs wasn’t such a huge smash hit.
        Which it is.
        []^ )

    • Anonymous

      Understand what yoy meant, but bad analogy as TikTok likely will be banned internationally for being a PRC spyware and propaganda machine.

  • eadVrim

    I think the developers don’t allow Sony to convert their flat games to 3D stereo to play through the VR headset on a huge screen.

  • kool

    I saw this coming when they didn’t have one game announcement last year. Unless they plan a soft reboot with the PS5 pro with the games we’re asking for the ball is in metas court.. That won’t happen so I’ll grab a quest sooner or later for my laptop.

  • Mario Baldi

    I wouldn’t mind getting the psvr2 working on a pc, but I would prefer having Gran Turismo on Steam more :)

  • Dragon Marble

    PSVR2 has no games? How did such false narrative take hold — if only people care to count? I am not just talking about Quest ports; I am talking about big AAA exclusives. RE8, GT7, RE4, Horizon, Synapseh, No Man’s Sky, Firewall, Crossfire … compare that list against Assassin’s Creed and Asgard’s Wrath 2 for Quest.

    I think this is the reason for the skewed perception: PSVR2 is a second-gen headset in name only. Because it is not compatible with the first-gen content, Sony is starting from zero. If you think of it as a first-gen platform, and compare against any precedent in history, it would be hard to argue that content-wise this is a bad first year.

    However, psychologically, people are unable to think that way. It’s called PSVR2, and it does feel a little empty as a second-gen platform. So I believe the real reasons for PSVR2 not meeting performance expectation so far is 1) lack of backward compatibility 2) pricing. A second phycological barriers is buying a peripheral more expensive than the console itself.

    • “So far” …?? lol
      You expecting improvement??

      • Dragon Marble

        I can still hope.

    • Michael Oglesby

      I bought all in on PSVR1, but didn’t get #2 for reasons you stated. I also bought two Vitas and held onto hope way past it’s death. Little deja vu.

      Never trust PS to hold up their end. After 15 yrs blindly supporting them I cut ties. The fanboys will see it soon enough …

  • Woe to any VR outfit not named Meta or Apple …. lol
    []^ )

  • Nevets

    Sony has failed shockingly on this. It’s unreasonable to think that they could have propelled VR into mainstream gaming; but it’s completely reasonable to feel bewildered by all their missteps.

  • Nothing to see here

    Things wrong with the PSVR2:
    It’s not very comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
    The optics are among the worst I have ever tried. Eye fatigue is guaranteed and text is too blurry to read unless you have the headset perfectly centered. This is due to a tiny sweet spot.
    It is wired so you will run into issues with it getting tangled or caught as you turn in your seat. Don’t wear one while standing or you may trip on the cable and injure yourself.
    There have been no significant new features since release and few games have been added either.
    You can’t even watch VR 3D 360 or 180 degree videos on YouTube.

    The stock Quest 3 is fully stand alone, can be used with a computer wirelessly or wired, gets frequent updates with new features, has far more games than a PSVR 2, has $50 lenses available for those with prescriptions, has $50 comfortable third party head straps with padding and a battery and has a much larger sweet spot for comfortable in focus viewing.