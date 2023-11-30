‘Resident Evil 4’ VR Mode Coming to PSVR 2 in December, Launch Trailer Here

Set your calendar reminders, because Capcom announced today that the official VR mode for Resident Evil 4 (2023) remake is coming to PSVR 2 on December 8th.

In the new VR mode, you can tackle the game’s main story, which pits you against crazed villagers, huge creatures (some may say even Gigantic), and other epic boss battles. Yes, that means you’ll be able to upgrade and blast away with all of the weapons from the main story.

While the PSVR 2 mode will be free to players of the game, the studio also announced it’s putting out a free demo at launch, which lets you experience the start of the game as well as try out the shooting range so you can get a taste for how each weapon shoots in VR.

What’s more, the game’s VR implementation was done by the same development team behind the full-length VR experiences of Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Resident Evil Village—two extremely well-done VR modes in their own right.

And just to avoid confusion: the VR mode coming exclusively to PSVR 2 on December 8th however isn’t the same as the Quest-exclusive refresh of Resident Evil 4 (2021), which was remastered from the 2005 original by Armature Studio using new textures and including its own self-developed, VR-native controls.