Report: ‘Resident Evil 4’ VR is Getting ‘Mercenaries’ Game Mode in Free Update Next Year

Resident Evil 4 launched on Meta Quest 2 back in October, bringing the survival horror game to VR for the first time. Unlike more recent ports, the Quest 2 version of the game only shipped with the main campaign, however its seems Capcom may have a roadmap of additional content in mind, as it now appears ‘The Mercenaries’ game mode is coming in 2022.

As reported by Bioharzardcast, The Mercenaries is apparently coming to Quest 2 at some point in 2022—at least that’s what an unlisted, official YouTube video showed before it was subsequently leaked and then made private. We haven’t seen the announcement first-hand to verify, although Biohazardcast uploaded a copy of the video on their own channel along with a screenshot of the video when it was still marked as unlisted.

In case you haven’t played the non-VR game on console or PC, The Mercenaries is a timed mode that tasks you with killing as many enemies as possible before the clock runs down. In the mode you’re given the choice of five playable characters, each with their own weapons and abilities. Players make their way through standalone versions of a few levels and dispatch regular enemies and bosses, making for a nice bit of content once you’ve had your fill of the main campaign.

There’s no word on whether the Quest 2 version of the game will be receiving either the ‘Assignment Ada’ or ‘Separate Ways’ DLC. With the game’s relative success on the Quest 2 platform—the original video maintains it was the “fastest-selling app on Quest 2″—it’s likely the studio is looking to increase engagement and give players a reason to come back for more with successive DLC releases.

We gave Resident Evil 4 on Quest 2 a [8/10] rating for being a competent VR port of the survival horror classic. It features newly polished visuals and a few key bits to make it feel more like a VR native, however there’s no sidestepping the immersion breaks of the game’s 2D cutscenes and some gaming tropes that haven’t really weathered the test of time. Still, it’s a great game, and the promise of more free DLC is definitely enticing.