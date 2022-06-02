‘Resident Evil 8: Village’ Coming to PSVR 2 with Motion Controls

Announced today during the PlayStation State of Play event, Resident Evil 8: Village has been confirmed for PSVR 2, and signs point to the game being fully playable in PSVR 2 with motion controls.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was the first Resident Evil game to ever get official VR support back on PSVR, and while it was quite immersive at the time the game was held back by a lack of motion controller support. Instead, the game was played wearing the headset but using the gamepad as usual.

But that’s about to change with Resident Evil: 8 Village, which was today confirmed to be getting PSVR 2 support on PS5.

With PSVR 2 being the first Sony headset to include motion controllers out of the box, it looks like the game is going to get full motion controller support, including two-handed weapon and dual-wielding interactions.

There’s no release date for the Resident Evil Village VR support just yet, nor is it clear if PSVR 2 support will be an update to the base game, or sold as a separate version of the game.

And while Resident Evil Village is also available on PC, we have no indication at this time that we’ll see PC VR support at launch or in the future. It was long hoped that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’s VR support would come to PC VR as well, but that never happened so we won’t be holding our breath.