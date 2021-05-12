Roblox may be coming to Oculus Quest at some point. Roblox Corporation CEO & co-founder Dave Baszucki says the company’s popular free-to-play online game makes “perfect sense” for the Oculus Quest platform.

Baszucki mentioned in the company’s Q1 2021 earnings call yesterday that ideal future platforms include “Switch, PlayStation, [and] Quest,” adding that “all of these platforms make perfect sense for Roblox.”

Roblox already features support for SteamVR headsets. Provided you have a VR-ready PC, that also means you can play with Oculus Quest via Link (or Air Link on Quest 2).

Granted, the addressable VR market is likely fairly small in comparison to the number of users who regularly play the game via traditional PC monitors, Android & iOS devices, and Xbox consoles. Still, it’s interesting to see Quest lumped in with Switch and PlayStation as the next frontiers for the massively successful game.

Consequently, Roblox now has significant cash reserves to spend on developing these port, as it no doubt looks to sustain its recent growth spurt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June of last year, Roblox announced it had broken 150 million concurrent monthly users, and was projecting a revenue of $250 million for 2020. It actually outperformed that, bringing in $384 million last year.

Baszucki says they aren’t sharing specific release dates for now, although we’re hoping to hear more soon.

Thanks to Twitter users Marketstuff and Marcelo P. Lima for pointing us to the news.