Oculus Air Link requires that both your Quest 2 headset and Oculus PC software are running v28 or later. Here’s how to check:

On Quest 2

In your Quest 2 headset, open the Settings page (gear icon) on the menu bar

On the left side of the Settings page, scroll down to find the About section

On the About page, see the Version section, which should read 28.X or higher (it may be a very long version number, like 28.0.0.221.359…)



If your Quest 2 isn’t yet running v28 or later, Oculus Air Link will not work. The v28 update is rolling out slowly to Quest 2 users. If you aren’t already on v28 or later, see if there’s a prompt to update your headset on the About page next to the Software Update section. There’s no way to force the update, but if it says ‘No Updates Available’, you could try restarting your headset and checking again.

On Your PC

On your PC, launch the Oculus PC app (if you don’t already have it installed, you can download it here)

On the left side of the app, select Settings then go to the General tab

Scroll all the way to the bottom of the General section where you will find the version number which should read 28.X or higher (it may be a very long version number, like 28.0.0.222.459…)



If your Oculus PC software isn’t yet running v28 or later, Oculus Air Link will not work. The v28 update is rolling out slowly. If you aren’t already on v28 or later, go to the Library section and then the Updates tab, you may see an ‘Oculus Software Update’ item in the list. Allow it to update and restart the software if prompted, then check again to see if you are on version 28 or later.

If you still aren’t on v28, go to the Settings section and then the Beta tab. Enable the Public Test Channel option, then return to the Library section and the Updates tab to see if an ‘Oculus Software Update’ appears. Allow it to install and then check your version number again to see if you’re on v28 yet.