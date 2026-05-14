‘The Boys: Trigger Warning’ Comes to PSVR 2 in June, Promising “community requested” Improvements

Initially launched on Quest 3 in March, The Boys: Trigger Warning (2026) now has a definite release date on PSVR 2.

ARVORE and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality announced The Boys: Trigger Warning is slated to launch on PSVR 2 on June 9th.

The PSVR 2 version is marked as ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’. Although the studio is staying mum on what that entails specifically, they’ve promised it will include “improvements the community requested.”

When we reviewed The Boys: Trigger Warning on Quest, we highlighted it felt like a game caught between two priorities: delivering a brutal, irreverent VR adaptation of its source material, and serving as a timely piece of franchise brand engagement.

To its credit, the super power-infused adventure absolutely nailed the show’s tone and spectacle, although we felt it was really only skin deep, as gameplay felt more hollow than the power fantasy seemed to suggest. Check out our full review to find out why we gave it a middling [5/10].

X user Jay Stevens echoed concerns at Arvore, asking what the PSVR 2 port really means for fans:

“I want to love this, but I’m not sure there’s enough to hook me. Absolutely love everything @arvoreimmersive creates, but I can’t help but feel bored with this one based on [Quest 3]. I’m sure I’ll still buy it as I do to show support for psvr/vr, but wish there was more engaging mechanics.”

In response, Arvore reassured that it’s “listened to the community.”

Notably, the studio released a patch in April, which included a few performance and bug fixes on Quest. We’re still waiting to hear about any forthcoming graphical overhauls, gameplay reworks, potential DLC, or long-term support plans in general.

In the meantime, you can find it over on the PlayStation Store, currently available for pre-order for $30, or $24 when subscribed to PS Plus.