‘The Boys: Trigger Warning’ Comes to PSVR 2 in June, Promising “community requested” Improvements

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Initially launched on Quest 3 in March, The Boys: Trigger Warning (2026) now has a definite release date on PSVR 2.

ARVORE and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality announced The Boys: Trigger Warning is slated to launch on PSVR 2 on June 9th.

The PSVR 2 version is marked as ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’. Although the studio is staying mum on what that entails specifically, they’ve promised it will include “improvements the community requested.”

When we reviewed The Boys: Trigger Warning on Quest, we highlighted it felt like a game caught between two priorities: delivering a brutal, irreverent VR adaptation of its source material, and serving as a timely piece of franchise brand engagement.

To its credit, the super power-infused adventure absolutely nailed the show’s tone and spectacle, although we felt it was really only skin deep, as gameplay felt more hollow than the power fantasy seemed to suggest. Check out our full review to find out why we gave it a middling [5/10].

SEE ALSO
Monkeys Navigate Virtual Worlds Using Thought Alone in New BCI Study

X user Jay Stevens echoed concerns at Arvore, asking what the PSVR 2 port really means for fans:

“I want to love this, but I’m not sure there’s enough to hook me. Absolutely love everything @arvoreimmersive creates, but I can’t help but feel bored with this one based on [Quest 3]. I’m sure I’ll still buy it as I do to show support for psvr/vr, but wish there was more engaging mechanics.”

In response, Arvore reassured that it’s “listened to the community.”

Notably, the studio released a patch in April, which included a few performance and bug fixes on Quest. We’re still waiting to hear about any forthcoming graphical overhauls, gameplay reworks, potential DLC, or long-term support plans in general.

In the meantime, you can find it over on the PlayStation Store, currently available for pre-order for $30, or $24 when subscribed to PS Plus.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.