Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset launched in October 2020 in two flavors: 64GB and 256GB. Now images have surfaced via French online retailers LDLC and its subsidiary Top Achat suggesting the existence of an upcoming 128GB version of Quest 2. Notably, LDCL is an official partner retailer of Oculus, which may lend credence to the report.

French video game site GamerGen first spotted the listings. In a chat via Twitter, GamerGen says it has obtained confirmation from retailer Top Achat which says the listing was authentic and wasn’t a mistake.

“So I checked, it’s not a mistake, nor a leak. It was put online on July 6 at 12:01 AM following the end of the NDA,” the message from Top Achat translates. “The 64 GB model is now out of stock, the 128 GB model replaces it.”

Image courtesy Wayback Machine Internet Archive

Should the report be believed, it seems that quick confirmation from Top Achat was a bit misguided. The listing has since been removed, however a version of the LDLC listing is still available for viewing through Wayback Machine Internet Archive. Note that “Go” is French for GB, which shouldn’t be confused with the now discontinued Oculus Go standalone from 2018.

The GamerGen report maintains that the 128GB version should be released on July 20th. The general lack of 64GB variants across online retailers, notably via regional Amazon sites and Oculus itself, supports the possibility of the mid-generation refresh.

If the listing shown above is entirely accurate and doesn’t contain placeholder info, it appears pricing will remain the same from the 64GB to 128GB. In Europe, the 64GB version costs €350, whereas the 256GB version costs €450.

Of course, there’s been no official confirmation from Facebook or any other official source, although we expected this since the company generally eschews talking about products before they’re officially announced.

  • Interesting. Wonder if you put in a support request for a broken screen if they’d send you back a 64 or a 128 then

  • JakeDunnegan

    Well, I bought a 64GB version probably less than a month ago from Best Buy. The question is, are they going to charge another $50 for the bit more RAM? If so, I think it’s a mistake (and being particularly cheap on the part of FB), but who knows. Do they want more adoption or do they want to nickel and dime people?

    • Nelson Tutorials

      They will replace the 64gb with 128gb, keeping the original price. That’s what the leaked image shows. I also noticed that the 64gb version is out of stock for some time in Amazon indicator that something will change or happen. Just like when original quest was discontinued.

      • JakeDunnegan

        Yeah, it kind of makes sense to ditch the old version, particularly if they don’t raise the price. I’ve been rather cheesed at FB ever since getting my Quest 64 due to the requirement for a FB account. Finally something (very slightly) consumer friendly.

    • kontis

      This is storage, not RAM.

      • JakeDunnegan

        Yeah, it’s storage, but the “NVM” in NVME stands for non-volatile *memory* as opposed to “random-access memory” (in RAM) as opposed to typical storage, like “solid state drive” and “hard disk drive”. So, my brain latched onto the “memory” portion, since it’s all chips. When people talk about 128GB phones, do they say “storage” or just memory (or just 128GB) even though it’s usually only got between 2-4GB of actual memory?

        But, to be clear, yes, it’s 64GB of storage. Apparently CaryMGVR is really critical of that usage. I figure most people, particularly VR users, would know the difference.

        Apologies for any confusion my post wondering about the potential difference in cost may have caused. ;)

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Hmmm, let’s hope it also has some other small fixes like more notches for IPD.