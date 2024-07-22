Brazen Blaze is a unique VR brawler that’s just launched on Quest and PC VR. Meanwhile, Chess Club, Ironlights, and Battle Talent have all gotten exciting updates.

Those of you who have been reading Road to VR for a long time might recall the ‘Oculus Rift News Bits‘ articles we ran more than a decade ago. These were roundups of smaller pieces of news pertaining to the Oculus Rift (as there was little else happening to cover at the time!) that we felt were worth sharing, even if each one individually didn’t need a full article.

Today we’re reviving this idea with ‘XR News Bits’. XR has grown by an unfathomable amount compared to where we were all those years ago, and an incredible amount of exciting XR news comes our way every day. Very often we see pitches come across our desk that are worth highlighting, but we don’t always have the bandwidth for a full article on every one of them. XR News Bits is our new, occasional roundup of stories we think are worth a shout-out, even if we can’t take you in-depth.

Chess Club Update Brings Mixed Reality Mode and Permanent Price Reduction

Odders Lab, the Spanish developers behind popular XR titles like OhShape and Les Mills XR Bodycombat, has released a mixed reality update for their Quest game Chess Club on World Chess Day. In a move to make the game more accessible, Odders Lab is also permanently reducing the price from $15 to $10. Chess enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing this classic game in a whole new dimension.

VR Brawler Brazen Blaze Launches on Quest and PC VR

Brazen Blaze, a VR multiplayer brawler, has made its debut on Quest and PC VR. Developed by experienced VR studio MyDearest, the game has a unique take on VR melee combat, equipping players with gauntlets powerful enough to smash entire buildings. And hey, what do you know—here’s three Quest keys for the game, courtesy of the studio.

RJGP4-EY9FK-YWHW6-74YAN-YN9MC

XQCY7-FKNPW-PJWT3-69XP9-99WRG

99FF9-6HKY6-6KG77-MP6CP-PQ7N6

VR Melee Dueler Ironlights Resurges with Surprise Update

If you want to fight up close but gauntlets aren’t quote your fancy, Ironlights, the 1v1 VR dueling game is being revived with a major update, its first since late 2021. The ‘Gauntlet Update’ introduces a challenging new single-player mode called Endless Gauntlet, where players face a relentless series of opponents without healing. The update also significantly expands customization options, adding over 30 new armors and helmets, plus 30 new armor materials. Ironlights and its new update is available on Quest and PC VR.

Battle Talent Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Multiplayer & Mixed Reality Update

And if competitive melee isn’t your cup of tea, how about fighting alongside a friend against the forces of evil instead? Battle Talent, the VR melee combat game, marks its first anniversary with a substantial update. The centerpiece is a new cross-play multiplayer mode. This update introduces cooperative magic, weapon enchantments, and even playful item-stealing between players. The update also includes a mixed reality mode with LAN support for local play. The developers have also refined combat feedback, effects, and UI elements. You can find Battle Talent on Quest and PC VR.