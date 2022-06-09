Mixed Realms, developers behind the samurai-style action-adventure game Sairento VR (2018), announced during UploadVR’s Summer Showcase that its follow-up, Hellsweeper VR, is also making its way to Meta Quest 2.

The game, which is currently planned for Early Access release on Steam sometime later this year, is also coming to Quest 2, slated to arrive on the standalone “soon,” the studio says.

Published by Vertigo Games, Hellsweeper VR is a roguelike first person combat game where you take on the role of an undead immortal.

“Traverse the underworld where every step brings a challenge or a chance. Gain mastery of your weapons and elemental magic, or fall to the unrelenting onslaught of dark creatures,” Mixed Realms says.

In it, you’re tasked with gaining mastery of a wide range of weapons and elemental magic. As you’d imagine, upgrading your gear as you take on undead immortals along the way is supposedly a big part.

Here’s what the studio says about Hellsweeper VR:

“Hellsweeper VR came about from our desire to improve on what made our first game, Sairento VR, a huge hit with fans,” Mixed Realms says. “We wanted to build upon a core tenet of Sairento – an intense no holds barred locomotion system that offered wall-running, power-sliding, backflips and more – all while improving its arcade-style action with semi realistic physics, allowing you to pull off even crazier moves. Juggle enemies in the air. Lop off a limb and use it as a club. Land on an enemy and use them as a bloody surfboard – yes, you read that right.”

Check out the new trailer below: