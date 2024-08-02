Taking a dance course can be intimidating, not to mention time consuming—but it doesn’t have to be. At least not when you can do it in VR (and MR).

Led by instructors Rodrigo Cortazar and Asya Sonina, The New Salsa Academy launched recently, guiding you through each step of an entire beginner salsa course.

Exclusively available on Quest, The New Salsa Academy comes with a few unique features to get you up and salsa-ing, making for a much more immersive experience than simply following dance tutorials on YouTube.

Boasting a AI-powered virtual dance partner that follows you as you dance, the app is said to analyze your dance performance, adapting the exercises to your skill level. You’ll need to master timing, accuracy, and connection to your partner to get the best grade—whether you’re learning to follow or lead.

While you can dance in the virtual studio, the app also includes a mixed reality mode, letting you practice your moves at home with your virtual partner. You can find The New Salsa Academy on Quest 2/3/Pro on the Horizon Store, priced at $20.

You may recognize The New Salsa Academy developers Dance Reality from their eponymous mobile AR app for Android and iOS, which teaches you to dance by following animated footprints and a virtual dance instructor.