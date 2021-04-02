Sam & Max is getting ready to make the big leap to VR this summer in its first original game in over a decade. Developer HappyGiant and publisher Big Sugar announced the action adventure game is coming to Oculus Quest this June.

Launching first on Quest, Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual is also slated to arrive later this year on SteamVR headsets via Steam and Viveport Infinity. A version for PSVR is set to arrive in early 2022.

The studios also released a new gameplay trailer featuring some of the dynamic duo’s patented deadpan one-liners along with unique puzzles and a bit of the game’s character-driven story too.

Here’s how Happy Giant describes the upcoming Sam & Max VR adventure: