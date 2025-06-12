Samsung Unpacked is expected to kick off next month with the usual slate of hardware announcements, which this year could include the company’s latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7, and its latest Galaxy Watch 8. Rumors suggest though the company is also looking to put its upcoming XR headset, Project Moohan, in the spotlight too.

Project Moohan was announced alongside Android XR back in December 2024, which will be the first device to run Google’s upcoming XR operating system. Samsung has said in the past that consumers should expect Project Moohan’s launch sometime this year, although it still doesn’t have a specific date or official name scheme.

Now, Samsung serial leaker ‘Panda Flash‘ reports the company’s upcoming mixed reality headset could finally get a release date there.

While were initially expecting to hear something about Project Moohan at Google I/O last month (we didn’t), Samsung might be keeping the device a little closer to home than initially thought.

Panda Flash, who has been following Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 leaks and supply chain rumors, additionally reports the headset will launch first in South Korea, and then gradually launch globally sometime afterwards—essentially mirroring Apple’s US-first launch of Vision Pro before heading into other markets.

Samsung has shown its supposed Vision Pro competitor at a number of events over the past year, which includes our opportunity to go hands-on with Project Moohan in December, although the company has largely stayed mum on revealing the XR headset’s full spec sheet.

So far, we know the Android XR headset is packing in a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 + Gen 2, Sony-sourced micro‑OLED panels (resolution still TBA), pancake lenses, automatic interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment, support for eye and hand-tracking, optional magnetically-attached light shield, and a removable external battery pack. It also supports VR motion controllers of some sort, although we haven’t seen those either.

We’re also hoping to learn more about the company’s smart glasses efforts; Samsung is reportedly working on a pair of smart glasses that could launch sometime this year—ostensibly looking to serve up competition to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

Whatever the case, we’ll be looking out for official dates for Samsung Unpacked, which is expected to take place sometime early next month in New York City.