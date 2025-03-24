We’ve been waiting to hear about Samsung’s entrance into XR for a few years now, with the company’s still unnamed mixed reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ set to debut sometime this year running Google’s Android XR operating system. Now, a report from ETNews (Korean) maintains the South Korean tech giant may also have a pair of XR glasses up its sleeves.

Citing industry sources, the report alleges Samsung is developing XR glasses (noted as ‘smart glasses’ in the report—more on that below) with the goal of releasing them by the end of the year.

Samsung is reportedly now finalizing functions and specs of the device, which is said to be codenamed ‘Haen’ (‘coast’ or ‘seashore’ in Korean).

“With Apple’s Vision Pro already on the market, Samsung’s focus will be on providing a more advanced user experience,” an industry insider told ETNews.

Notably, the report doesn’t specify precisely what sort of device Haen is, which is why we’re simply calling them ‘XR glasses’ for now.

The report refers to the device as a pair of ‘smart glasses’ (machine translated from Korean), however this is sometimes used interchangeably to refer to two types of devices—AR glasses like Meta Orion, which blend digital images with the user’s physical surroundings, and smart glasses, which typically have a more simplistic heads-up display, like the now retired Google Glass. You can find out more about the differences between smart glasses and AR glasses here.

Since the report doesn’t specify Haen’s specific functions, we’ve referred to them as XR glasses for now.

While reports should generally be taken with a grain of salt, ETNews was the outlet that broke the news that LG was shaking up its XR product division, confirming that talks with Meta were going in a seemingly unplanned direction. Meta had tapped LG in February 2024 to partner on XR software and hardware, which at the time was rumored to include LG manufacturing a Vision Pro competitor for Meta. LG has since confirmed it’s closing its XR product division, instead focusing on long-term R&D.

Still, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard Samsung was getting ready to enter the XR glasses market. In 2021, Microsoft leaker ‘WalkingCat’ posted two leaked videos showing off futuristic AR concept devices from the company. Samsung has also filed a number of trademarks over the years, with its most recent ‘Galaxy Glasses’ patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Then, a report from South Korea’s Yonhap News last year alleged Samsung would unveil a pair of XR glasses at the the company’s Unpacked product event in January, which unfortunately didn’t materialize. Small recompense: Samsung did show off a slide featuring XR glasses as a part of its future roadmap.

The device mentioned in the Yonhap News report was said to include a payment function, gesture recognition, and facial recognition, noting that it was expected to launch around Q3 2025. Still, no mention of displays, or specific functions that would delineate it as smart glasses of AR glasses as such.

Whatever the case, Samsung seems to be gearing up to make the best use of its partnership with Google to integrate Android XR into its next big entry into the segment, Project Moohan.

Until now, we’ve gotten a hands-on with Moohan, and even seen a “near-final” version of the hardware back at Unpacked 2025 in January, although its launch date and actual name is still under wraps.

Provided Samsung wants to make a splash, it could reveal the device at a number of venues: Google’s upcoming I/O conference in May, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in October/November, or even a hypothetical special event dedicated to both Moohan and possibly its XR glasses efforts.

  • guest

    If they reveal the device at Google’s upcoming I/O conference then it will probably be locked-in to a certified trap.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Samsung is covering its back just in case XR becomes successful, but is as clueless about what will work out in the end as Google, Meta, Apple, Sony or pretty much every large company now somehow engaged in XR.

    Everyone is seemingly still trying to figure out what to do with XR. There is some idea that it could become big, so Samsung is covering its back by releasing devices to be a player in case something happens, but there seems to be no vision what really to do with it. The first hands-on for Project Moohan was mostly about Google's Gemini AI integration with various Google services, quite impressive for a voice based interface that can alter the MR view of the actual environment, but without clarifying who is supposed to buy and use these.

    Samsung had a VR development team before Oculus was even founded, partnered with them for Gear VR as the first mobile HMD based on Samsung phones, announced shortly after DK2 and released half a year before CV1. John Carmack once stated that Oculus basically lacked a strategy for Gear VR/Oculus Go and had no idea who this was really for or how it would be used. The Go ended up with 90% of the usage time being watching movies in a virtual cinema. Samsung dropped Gear VR support after a few years and released the WMR Odyssey in 2017, used mostly for gaming with SteamVR, also reaching EOL after Microsoft dropped WMR support from Windows.

    Now they offer a "Me too" AVP standalone based on Qualcomm's XR2+ Gen 2 and AndroidXR that went back to the drawing board after Apple first introduced AVP. AVP itself didn't flop, but didn't even sell the 450K units they were limited to in 2024 due to Sony production capacity. What's worse is that according to Tim Cook, AVP users that already ponied up USD 3500 still spent less time with the device than expected. So Apple's focus on iPad productivity apps and media consumption that initially seemed rather clever and got others like Google, Samsung and Meta scrambling to offer similar options, also didn't proof a killer feature driving sales.

    For Samsung VR as a mobile phone accessory didn't work, as a PCVR peripheral for gaming didn't work, and an AVP-like Project Moohan will probably also struggle. So now they are adding smart glasses, probably inspired by the voice/remote AI based Meta RayBan glasses that became a somewhat unexpected sales success. Whether these will include a display, or how Meta's announced smart glasses adding a display for much higher prices will sell, remains to be seen.

    Meta itself is still trying to figure out what to do with XR, as VR HMDs for gaming proved to be an expensive niche with a limited audience on mobile, PC and PS, only drawing in a small percentage of the gamers on these platforms. Newer Quest users are apparently moving towards free-to-play games for the younger ones, and media consumptions for the older ones instead of the typical VR games that drove Quest before, causing Meta to shift priorities. According to rumors even the PSVR2 only survived because Sony's film devision wanted to still have a foot in the door in case headsets became popular for watching movies.

    Whether aggressively pushing Horizon Worlds will work out any better for Meta than Gear VR or Odyssey for Samsung remains to be seen. On the bright side a lot of large companies with very deep pockets all seem to believe that something interesting/lucrative will come out of XR in the long run, which currently leads to a lot of investment and interesting devices becoming available to users, even though so far nobody seems to really have a clue what to actually do with XR.

    • Mandub

      Meta, Google, Samsung and Qualcomm believe generative AI will make smart glasses mainstream, like multi-touch did for smartphones. We'll see if an AI companion that sees and hears our surrounding is indeed a revolution or just another gimmick. I don't see many obvious scenarios where I'd use such glasses 'all day' on a regular basis, unless there's a decent display.

      I imagine that wearing AI glasses will make us question every little thing around us, kinda like when we use a search engine for the first time, thus making us more informed about the world. I don't use a search engine all day though. Maybe the AI companion will make short movies, songs & games based on what we saw and heard during the day, then share them with our friends. Google's Genie 2 can generate a 3D game based on a single picture so this is not a crazy idea. However, I'm not sure if most people would need glasses for such a use case, because a phone could suffice.

      In my opinion, upcoming AI glasses will be comparable to the iPod market, then future AR glasses (~2030) will be more like iPhone's.