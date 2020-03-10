The Panzer Dragoon series for Sega Saturn, enshrined as an early 3D classic back in the mid-90s, is coming to VR. Japanese studio Wildman Inc. is looking to revisit the series in a VR shooter, tentatively called Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record.

There isn’t much to go on for now, however Wildman and Sega say in a press release that the new ‘VR dramatic shooter’ will revisit Panzer Dragoon (1995), Panzer Dragoon Zwei (1996) and Panzer Dragoon Saga (1998).

The studios say Panzer Dragoon VR will be a “completely new work to play the episodes of the series trilogy,” and it will be a first-person, VR-only game.

Although there isn’t any footage of Panzer Dragoon VR just yet, one of Wildman’s previous projects in development since 2014, called ‘The Gunner of Dragoon’, may give us a clue to what sort of game it will be:

As far as we can tell, ‘The Gunner of Dragoon’ was never released or monetized, so it could be the basis of the now officially branded game.

There’s no clear release date yet, or list of targeted platforms, although we’ll be following the game’s fairly active Twitter profile for more.