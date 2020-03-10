The Panzer Dragoon series for Sega Saturn, enshrined as an early 3D classic back in the mid-90s, is coming to VR. Japanese studio Wildman Inc. is looking to revisit the series in a VR shooter, tentatively called Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record.

There isn’t much to go on for now, however Wildman and Sega say in a press release that the new ‘VR dramatic shooter’ will revisit Panzer Dragoon (1995), Panzer Dragoon Zwei (1996) and Panzer Dragoon Saga (1998).

The studios say Panzer Dragoon VR will be a “completely new work to play the episodes of the series trilogy,” and it will be a first-person, VR-only game.

Although there isn’t any footage of Panzer Dragoon VR just yet, one of Wildman’s previous projects in development since 2014, called ‘The Gunner of Dragoon’, may give us a clue to what sort of game it will be:

As far as we can tell, ‘The Gunner of Dragoon’ was never released or monetized, so it could be the basis of the now officially branded game.

There’s no clear release date yet, or list of targeted platforms, although we’ll be following the game’s fairly active Twitter profile for more.

  • James Cobalt

    That video is… something. The purpose-built hardware implies they were working on an arcade prototype, but the (auto-translated?) press release seems to imply the current iteration will be for consumer platforms. I hope they still come out with an arcade version too. Those awkwardly erotic motions might make you look silly, but they’re surely super immersive if your seat is synced to the in-game mount. Just need a fan for the breeze…

    I wonder if they will use any of the assets being developed for the Panzer Dragoon Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE on Twitter)… https://twitter.com/GOGcom/status/1205838703790305282/photo/2

  • namekuseijin

    https://twitter.com/ReciteSocial/status/1237397676976754688

    not a full remake. I’m expecting yet another short japanese VR demo… *yawn*

  • Alextended

    I mean, the first couple games were on-rails shooters where you could move the camera around in all directions to shoot down incoming enemies so it’s kinda perfect for VR. That said, Wildman’s youtube channel doesn’t inspire confidence. Hopefully getting to work with a great IP like this in collaboration with SEGA means they will produce something a lot better than the old dragon game videos on there. If not, oh well, I can always replay the originals in RetroArch/Beetle. It would be a shame if Wildman doesn’t prove capable and makes SEGA unwilling to bring more perfect for VR games back, from The House of the Dead to Virtua Cop, I’d love a VR collection meticulously recreated those games with the cabinets and everything, like EmuVR but with all their great lightgun games, not just the handful available/properly emulated in the compatible RetroArch cores.
    https://twitter.com/PanzerDragoonVR/status/1237299896580853760
    https://www.youtube.com/user/haru1688/videos

  • impurekind

    This has the potential to be very cool if done right, which is basically to just stick with everything that made the originals so good except viewed in first person with you shooting the gun using the motion controllers, and basically nothing else is needed imo.

  • That sit could be good for VR porn as well :D

  • martin

    facepalmed that they didn’t get a woman riding that thing.