Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (2017) was one of the most visually amazing games to get official VR support, however developers Ninja Theory decided not to go that route with the game’s recently released sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (2024). If you have a beefy enough computer though, you can already play it in VR thanks to the ever-handy UEVR mod.

Praydog’s UEVR mod allows you to retroactively inject a host of games built in Unreal Engine with VR support, putting you head-first into non-VR titles like Palworld and many others.

The same goes for Hellblade II, which was built in Unreal Engine 5, letting users play the game in full 6DOF VR, in either first or third person. Check it out in action below:

In the video’s description, Flat2VR warns you’ll need a “beefy PC (think 4090)” to run the game, which the modding group calls is “one of the best-looking VR experiences you can possibly see in VR today.”

You’ll of course need a PC copy of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II in addition to downloading Praydog’s UEVR mod from GitHub, or joining the Flat2VR Discord channel (invite link) to grab all required software.

As suggested by Wccftech, you can also go one step further by removing postprocessing effects, such as motion blur, chromatic aberration, lens distortion, film grain, and forced letterboxing too, which can be done by installing another mod from Nexus Mods—handy for giving you a few more options for either flatscreen or VR play.