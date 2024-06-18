Spatial design and prototyping app ShapesXR (2021) just launched its 2.0 update which better streamlines cross-platform support, letting team members more easily edit and collaborate in both mixed or virtual reality, but also now the web.

ShapesXR 2.0 is packing in a number of new features today to enhance the cross-platform app, which not only supports Quest 1/2/3/Pro and Pico 4, but also now standard flatscreen devices with the addition of a web editor for users joining with mouse and keyboard.

Check out all of the things coming to ShapesXR 2.0 below:

Enhanced UI/UX : Shapes has been fully refreshed with an entire new interface that takes unique advantage of depth and materials. The information architecture has been simplified to enhance ease of use and learnability. Interactive Prototyping: New triggers and actions have been introduced to help designers explore more robust interactions, allowing them to use button presses, physical touch, and haptics to design dynamic and engaging spatial experiences. Spatial Sound Prototyping: Users can now import sounds and add spatial audio to interaction triggers, creating more immersive experiences and prototypes that win the arguments and green lights Procedural Primitives and New Assets Library: A new library of fully procedural primitives provides a diverse range of 3D models and templates for users to build with. Custom Inspector: The custom inspector allows for precise adjustments, optimizing the design process. Performance Optimization: Significant optimizations ensure smoother experiences and faster load times, enhancing overall efficiency. Flexible Input Support: The new architecture and UI support any input type, including controllers, hands, and mouse and keyboard, making the design process smoother and more intuitive.

Released in 2021, ShapesXR founder and CEO Inga Petryaevskaya calls the addition of the new web editor “a strategic move to extend the time users spend in the product and to enable co-design and editing with those who do not have an XR device.”

To boot, a number of VR studios have used ShapesXR over the years to collaboratively build their apps, including mixed reality piano tutor PianoVision, physics-based VR rollercoaster CoasterMania, and XR platform for molecular design in the Drug Discovery and Materials Science industries Nanome. You can check out the company’s full slate of case studies here.

The app is a free download on supported platforms, including both a free and subscription-based plans. ShapesXR’s free plan comes with its core creation tools, three editable spaces, 150 Mb of cloud storage, 20 Mb import cap on files, the ability to import png, jpg, obj, glb, and gITF files, and export glTF, USDz, and Unity files.

Both its Team and Enterprise plans include unlimited editable spaces, respective bumps in cloud storage, and a host of other features that ought to appeal to larger teams looking to integrate ShapesXR into their workflow. You can check out all of the subscription plans here.