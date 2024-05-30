Fresh out of stealth last year, AR workstation startup Sightful today unveiled Spacetop G1, which promises to let you work in AR for up to seven hours before needing a recharge.

Initially revealed last year alongside the announcement the company had secured $61 million in funding, Sightful’s ‘headless AR laptop’ concept is pretty straightforward: headsets like Meta Quest 3 or Apple Vision Pro only have two to three hours of battery life, and need a keyboard anyway for reliable text input, so why not optimize a dedicated laptop to use a lightweight pair of AR glasses?

Enter Spacetop G1, which is the company’s first commercially available product following the early access version the company released in limited quantities last year. The new Spacetop G1 promises up to seven hours of battery life, a new, 70% faster Qualcomm chipset over the early access version, 90hz optics refresh rate, and onboard AI functionality.

There are a few caveats to being the company’s first widely-available product. While Spacetop G1 can be reserved for $100 at sightful.com, the device is said to ship in October this year for $1,900, which—not to split hairs—is basically the price of the supplied XREAL Air 2 Ultra glasses ($700) that drives Spacetop G1 visual interactions and a new, low-spec MacBook Air.

Also, unlike a conventional laptop, Spacetop G1 uses its own SpaceOS. Much like a Chromebook, SpaceOS is an Android-based operating system that puts a heavy focus on web apps, which, at the time of this writing, doesn’t have access to the Google Play store.

Still, the company is hoping it will strike a chord with users who value privacy—since it’s technically headless, nobody can see what you’re seeing—as well as productivity-minded people who want multi-monitors on the go, and a comparatively long battery life. And yes, there’s even a webcam. You can check out the specs below, and also get a fuller picture on the company’s website.

Founded in 2020 by ex-Magic Leap executives Tamir Berliner (CEO) and Tomer Kahan (COO) and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sightful now boasts 60+ employees working across product management, UX/UI, core software, cloud, applications, marketing, computer vision, systems, and design.

Specs

XREAL Air 2 Ultra Glasses

Type : 2X OLED display panels

: 2X OLED display panels Resolution : 1920×1080 pixels per eye

: 1920×1080 pixels per eye Refresh rate : 90Hz

: 90Hz Field of view (diagonal) : 50°

: 50° Pixels per degree (PPD) : 42 pixels

: 42 pixels Custom prescription lenses: -8.00D to +6.00D

Computer

Chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS8550

: Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS8550 CPU : KRYO

: KRYO GPU : Adreno 740

: Adreno 740 AI : Dual eNPU V3, 48 INT8, 12 FP16 TOPs

: Dual eNPU V3, 48 INT8, 12 FP16 TOPs Memory : 16 GB LPDDR5

: 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage : 128 GB UFS3.1 (102 GB available)

: 128 GB UFS3.1 (102 GB available) Battery : 60W

: 60W Peripheral ports : 2x USB-C up to 10 Gb/s

: 2x USB-C up to 10 Gb/s Connectivity : Wi‑Fi 7 (802.11abgn/ac/ax/be), Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/LTE NR Sub-6 through eSIM, Nano-SIM card slot

: Wi‑Fi 7 (802.11abgn/ac/ax/be), Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/LTE NR Sub-6 through eSIM, Nano-SIM card slot Audio : 2X open-ear speakers (glasses), 6W stereo (laptop)

: 2X open-ear speakers (glasses), 6W stereo (laptop) Charge time : From 0% to 85% in less than 2 hours

: From 0% to 85% in less than 2 hours Power adapter: Dual Port USB-C, Up to 63W, 110V/220V

Workstation Dimensions