We’re in a bit of a gulf now that Quest 2 is sold out and Meta is likely preparing to drop a new, cheaper device pretty soon to fill its shoes. To keep the headset sales chugging though, Meta announced it’s offering 0% financing on Quest 3.

Meta says eligible people in the US can finance a Quest 3 starting today at 0% APR through Affirm, which lets you pay $25 per month for a 128 GB headset, or $35 per month for the 512 GB model—both of which is paid over the course of 24 months.

Granted, that comes out to $100 more than if you bought the 128 GB variant outright, and $190 more for the 512 GB variant, however Meta is offsetting this by offering an included 24-month subscription to its Meta Quest+ game service and Meta Warranty Plus coverage.

Meta Quest+ features two curated monthly games and access to a pool of titles, which normally costs $60 annually, and Meta Warranty Plus coverage costs $40 for two years of coverage on the 128 GB variant, and $50 for the 512 GB variant. Essentially (if you’re approved), you’ll spend less than you would if you purchased everything separately.

But should you really buy a Quest 3 on credit, which will necessarily lock you into two years of ownership? We can’t answer that question, because it depends on your financial situation, however the company is likely making some pretty big moves fairly soon which could change your mind one way or the other.

The Name of Meta’s Next Quest Headset Likely Confirmed by Leak

Earlier this summer a leak seemingly confirmed that Meta is launching a new, cheaper Quest headset in 2024, reportedly called Meta Quest 3S, which is likely set to replace Quest 2 as the low-end device.

Meta still hasn’t let the cat of the bag on Quest 3S, which we’re hoping to learn more about at Connect 2024 in September, however the company has confirmed it’s going to release its XR operating system to third-party OEMs for the first time, which is set to include Quest-like mixed reality headsets from ASUS, Lenovo, and Xbox.

Whatever the case, Quest 3 is an extremely competent XR headset, which you can read more about in our full review from when it launched in October 2023.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Yeshaya

    "All you need for VR for less than $1 a day" is a decent pitch I think. The Meta Quest+ library is very good value for the money for a brand new VR user I think, gives a great sampling of the major genres and let's you see what you like.

  • eadVrim

    I think that new panckage lenses and the mixed reality have take VR to a new level.
    Using old lenses I see it is a step backwards.

  • kakek

    If you need to finance a video game device, don't buy it.

    • Hussain X

      Even if the financing is at 0% and after totally paid off 'you’ll spend less than you would if you purchased everything separately' ? Also Quest 3 is more than a video game device.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        But that's simply not true. You'll buy a USD 499 Quest 3 128GB for USD 600 or a USD 649 Quest 3 512GB for USD 840. Plus an extra USD 60 for every following year if you don't want to lose access to your Quest+ library once the two years are up.

        Like most bundle deals it is cheaper than buying all the parts separately, but that's only relevant if you intended to get the extra warranty and Quest+ subscription for two years anyway. Otherwise it is in no way a free/0%/cheap offer.

        And for many people paying the full price once and then be free to do whatever they want with it, incl. spending the saved money on the Steam summer sale or selling the HMD once they lose interest may be the much better option.

  • I agree.
    This should put the spurs to Q3 sales, absolutely!
  • ViRGiN

  • Peter vasseur

    If you have to finance this, you probably shouldn’t be buying one.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    True if you also can pay for it upfront, as you could then put the USD 499 into a 2-year fixed-deposit account and keep any interest you make.But the "don't buy it" here refers to people who actually don't have the USD 499 to spend/invest, and are lured into buying a non essential luxury item with seemingly low monthly cost. That can make sense, but this "hiding the full cost" is what leads to lots of people with lots of debt from things they didn't really need.

    And the 0% APR here only means no additional interest on top of your monthly rates. But the rates themselves aren't 0%. USD 25 * 24 months = USD 600 for a USD 499 Quest 3 128GB, or ~9.65% effective interest rate per year. Good luck making that back with a fixed-deposit account.

    Yes, you also get extra warranty and 24 months of Quest+, mostly a scheme to increase low average user spendings for apps, partly due to low retention. The terms ask you to build a library over time, then take it away once you unsubscribe. It's designed to keep you hooked/paying just to not lose your previous investment, and after 24 months of unvoluntary Quest+, you'd lose quite a lot, so many will keep paying. The offer is as self-serving as credit card companies telling you to "just pay later". The first dose of crack is free.

    "Don't buy stuff you can't afford/don't need" is usually good advice.

    • kool

      Yeah if you don't have it don't use your credit for sure but if you do and can pay it off before the terms why not. I did the same thing with my truck and 0% interest for 18 months. I could have paid cash but I put it on my card and 12 months later it was paid off and me credit shot into the 800s. I'm not talking about living check to check and adding an expense but if you have have it why not catch some extra points on your credit?

  • shadow9d9

    A luxury entertainment device at 500 is not comparable in any way to a house. Laughable.

    • kool

      Yep one ties you in for 2 years and one ties you in for 30…and charges you hundreds of thousands in interest if you finance it. It’s better to rent unless it’s an investment property or you want something to leave your kids to sell.