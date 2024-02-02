During the Ruff Talk VR 2024 Showcase today, Schell Games revealed an extended gameplay trailer for its upcoming VR puzzle Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire, showing off more of the vampire-ganking action that pits you against a host of temperamental traps.

Schell Games, also known for its hit spy puzzle VR series I Expect You to Die, explains a little more about what makes the game tick in the new gameplay trailer, which features developer commentary.

In short, it’s all about precision, tension, and the danger of a slumbering vampire being awakened at any moment. Set in a spooky mansion, the developers explain that each chapter of the game is broken into two halves: preparation and execution.

At first, you’ll need to take time preparing to deal with the vampire by consulting the book and assembling an increasingly complex ‘Binding Stone’ puzzle. Then you’ll need to figure out how to take down each vampire by using various tools, and eventually finding its heart and performing a binding ritual to unlock the last magical barrier of defense that keeps the vampire safe from your inevitable stake.

But you’ll have to keep quiet as you play what feel like a decidedly spookified version of Operation; fast movements or loud noises will wake the vampire, leading to what promises to be a pretty nasty jump scare.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is set to launch on Quest 2/3/Pro this year. While we’re still waiting for a precise release date, you can wishlist the game on the Quest Store here.