Apple announced at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) today that it’s finally set to release Vision Pro internationally, as it’s now coming to a number of new countries over the next two months.

Previously only available in the United States since its initial launch in February, Apple says it’s now bringing Vision Pro to mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK, which includes keyboard support for major world languages used in those countries.

Apple says users in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore can pre-order Apple Vision Pro on June 13th, with earliest shipments coming June 28th. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can pre-order on June 28th, with availability beginning on July 12th.

Dual Loop band | Image courtesy Apple

Apple says Vision Pro will include DingTalk, Douyin VR Live, Migu Video, Taobao, Tencent Video, and Weibo in China; apps from Yahoo! JAPAN, LIFULL HOME’S, U-NEXT, and Nikkei in Japan; and Singtel CAST, StarHub TV+, and mewatch in Singapore.

SEE ALSO
VisionOS Update to Bring Ultra-wide Screen & Higher Resolution to Mac Virtual Display

Upcoming apps also include MUBI and Soul Spire in the UK; Canal+, Foxar, OQEE, and SeLoger in France; BILD, OTTO, and ZDF in Germany; Classix and Sportsnet in Canada; and Domain in Australia.

This follows earlier reports in March that Apple would indeed be launching in mainland China in addition to a number of the countries mentioned above. In practice, this gives the Cupertino tech giant a critical reach beyond Meta, which is barred from operating its apps and services in mainland China.

Earlier this year it was reported that talks between Meta and Chinese tech giant Tencent had stalled, which may have otherwise opened up some avenue for Meta hardware to launch inside the tightly-controlled country.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • Now I can spatially Facetime my friend in Basel!
    She is in Switzerland.
    It is a town in Europæ.
    Danke dir.
    []^ )

  • Nevets

    Sadly, what we need is better hardware. I'm unexcited by yet another sweaty faceclamp. Bring the same display into a smaller, lighter, more ergonomically designed HMD (made by a non fruit company is also fine for me) and I'll jump at the chance to try it.

    • Arashi

      Book a demo at an apple store near you when it's available. Then come back here and read your statement again. I'm sure you'll laugh at it. The AVP has by FAR the best hardware out there. It's crazy good.

      • ViRGiN

        And it's all obsolete with zero breakthroughs in actual comfort.
        It might be the "best" spatial computer, and even then it's actually lackluster, a demo of the future, with tons of small and big quriks and limitations.

      • ShaneMcGrath

        PIMAX has better features for half the price.

    • sfmike

      You do realize how much tech has to fit into that faceclamp, don't you? I guess not.

      • … and all the heat that that tech generates ….
        Some people just don't get it.
        []^ (

      • Nevets

        I guess not. On reflection I’m very naive. Though I expect we’re both relieved Apple didn’t build a clock radio into the device, as they originally planned. Apparently it was a close call but they decided the extra 300g would hurt sales.

  • Naruto Uzumaki

    Meta has a genius plan watch apple gain 100% of the high end market until 2027. And suck on they re own di$s while they are watching and waiting to lose and in 2027 release a outdated headset

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    "Douyin VR Live" on the region specific app list is interesting. Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok, owned by Bytedance, who bought Pico. "Douyin VR Live" is also available for Quest on App Lab. Not sure about Pico 4, which has a native TikTok app. But this means that ByteDance/TikTok now offers their main app for lightweight social VR on all major mobile XR platforms.

    Douyin VR Live is what you'd expect from TikTok, a social app to share self-created content like dance trends. It adds 8K 360° live streaming, with the description pointing out 360° gaming and outdoor streaming, live performances and "VR talent streams" as well as virtual idol streaming ("Cross into a new dimension where you can enjoy your favorite 2D aesthetics in a 3D world"). Idols/aidoru are (not necessarily human) performers particular popular in Japan/Asia, think Hatsune Miku/Babymetal, an interesting use case for VR, considering the rather obvious affinity of many VR users to anime characters.

    We'll see whether their core audience will embrace it, but apparently ByteDance has a (platform agnostic) plan how to slowly transition their smartphone user base to a fully immersive platform. While Meta aims for a large user base to make money from fees/ads like Apple/Google on mobile, and Apple tries to transition iPhone users with 2D use cases extended into XR, TikTok sort of goes for a Metaverse-lite where people meet and communicate, regardless of hardware platform, with a less radical approach than e.g. VRChat.