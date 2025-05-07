Blue Isle Studios and Perp Games announced their upcoming VR version of Slender: The Arrival (2013) has officially been delayed until later in 2025.

Slender: The Arrival VR was initially slated to arrive on May 13th across all major VR headsets, including Quest, PSVR 2, and SteamVR headsets.

Now, the teams says the delay will allow them to “fine-tune every aspect of the game, ensuring that players are plunged into a truly unforgettable and utterly horrifying VR experience.”

“Slender: The Arrival VR aims to be the definitive survival horror experience. To meet this high standard for our launch, we’ve made the difficult decision to slightly delay the game’s release,” said Rob Edwards, CEO of Perp Games. “We are aiming to avoid any lengthy slippages as we understand that fans of this iconic figure in horror folklore are excited to play the game.”

The VR version is set to be an “official re-imagining and expansion of the original game,” which notably features a new storyline and characters, as well as improved visuals.

There aren’t any store pages for Slender: The Arrival VR beyond its listing on Steam, where you can wishlist the game for PC VR headsets.