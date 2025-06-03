Upcoming ‘Slime Lab’ Lets Players Go Hands-on with Liquid Physics, Coming Soon to Quest & PC VR

VR indie Retrocell announced its working on a liquid physics simulator that lets you go hands-on on with some very slimy creations.

Targeting Quest and SteamVR headsets, Slime Lab isn’t just about creating different slimes for fun, but making cold hard cash by fulfilling custom orders and bottling them up for your fellow slime lovers.

You’ll also have to keep your lab stocked and running, which means you’ll nee to order supplies, upgrade your tools, and unlock new ingredients for the widest range of possible slimy creations.

Retocell notes the game will be packed with a variety of charms, glow effects, and variable stickiness levels. You can even melt it down, or freeze it into new shapes just for the fun of it, the studio says.

There’s no release date yet, although Slime Lab is said to be specifically optimized for Quest 3, noting it will have “better graphics and more advanced physics simulation.”

In the meantime, you can wishlist the game over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and on Steam for PC VR headsets.

