Sony said earlier this year it was bringing PC VR support to PSVR 2, and while we still don’t know when that’s set to arrive, it appears the company is nearing the final steps thanks to a certification with the competent certifying authority in South Korea.

As reported by tech analyst and YouTuber Brad ‘SadlyItsBradley’ Lynch, Sony has certified the ‘PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter’ with South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency, which is tasked with certifying and controlling all things radio-related in that country.

Sony has been very sparse with info following the initial annonce in February that it was going to support PC VR gameplay on PSVR 2 somehow, however now it’s clear the company will be providing/selling its own first-party adapter to do the job.

SEE ALSO
Madcap UK Comedy Show 'Taskmaster' is Getting a VR Game Next Month, Coming to Quest & PC VR

When this will happen is still a mystery, as the certification itself was completed in late March, which is typically one of the last steps a product needs to achieve before official launch.

Freeing PSVR 2 from its PS5-exclusive tether could be interpreted as somewhat of a white flag from Sony, as the company hasn’t tipped its hand on what sort of exclusive content to expect on the headset beyond its smattering of launch window content, including its biggest exclusive to date, Horizon Call of the Mountain (2023).

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.