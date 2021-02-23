Sony has been awfully quiet about the follow-up to its PSVR headset, which was initially released back in October 2016. Today the company publicly announced it is indeed working on its next-generation VR headset for PS5 consoles. There’s only a few scraps of info for now, but there should be plenty of time to tease out the specifics. In short: it’s looking to be a vastly improved piece of kit.

Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s senior VP of Platform Planning & Management, announced in a blogpost that the next-gen VR headset for PS5 is coming. Exactly when, we aren’t sure, but Nishino says we shouldn’t expect it in 2021.

Sony’s next-gen VR headset will enable “dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity,” Nishino says, and that players will feel “an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset.”

Original PSVR (2016) & PS5 console | Photo by Road to VR

The company reveals it’s enhancing everything “from resolution and field of view to tracking and input.” The headset, which is still unnamed, is slated to connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use.

And if you were wondering whether Sony is finally kicking PS Move to the curb, you’ll be happily surprised to hear that the company is releasing an entirely new VR controller. It’s said to include “some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller,” which is also focusing on ergonomics.

DualSense has some genuinely impressive haptics, which includes adaptive triggers for more immersive feedback, and it’s exactly the sort of leap in ergonomics and haptics we wanted to see in the hands of PSVR players.

We’re still looking around for fresh info on Sony’s next VR headset. Stay tuned as new information comes in.

  • blue5peed

    My hype is immeasurable and my day is made.

  • 3872Orcs

    Awesome!

    Though I’d prefer if it was wireless. After owning a wireless Vive Pro and a Quest the future of VR is wireless for me.

    So if any of the competition launch a next gen wireless headset that is probably what I’ll get.

    • MosBen

      I keep hoping that VR gets to its wireless future soon, but I haven’t seen any news or advances in that area in a while, and none of the major HMDs are wireless or have wireless addons, from what I can tell. I’m no engineer, but it just seems like as the resolutions and FOV have continued to increase there might simply be too much information going back and forth between the headset and the PC to use a wireless connection.

  • Casino

    How much are we gonna bet that the controllers will have similar finger tracking like the Index controllers? Possibly even the straps too.

    • Adam Broadhurst

      Sony had a patent a few years ago that was something similar to what you’re describing.
      Lets hope thats what we get because Index controllers are currently the best around.

    • Bob

      Yes there was indeed a patent that showed a Valve Index-like controller with simulated finger tracking on the grips.

  • Kevin White

    I’m sure this will be an LCD-based system with FOV somewhere between
    PSVR1 and Index and without anything fancy such as eye tracking.

    Too bad about the wire. The PSVR came out 13 October 2016 and the wireless adapter for Vive was made available 4 September 2018. Let’s make an assumption that PSVR2 hits in late Q3 or early Q4 2022 — that will be six years since PSVR1 and four years since the Vive and Vive Pro went wireless. And how long will PSVR2 be the default Playstation VR system? At least four years? So PSVR2 players would still be tethered fully ten years after the PSVR1 came out and eight years after the Vive went wireless.

    I’ll be slightly skeptical about the controllers until I find out how they’re tracked. There is loads of room for improvement in the PSVR controllers themselves… but just upgrading from Move doesn’t necessarily mean the fundamental tracking scheme (for controllers or headset) will be improved. That is ultimately what I want to hear more about.

    • Adam Broadhurst

      I think you’re underselling it.
      I’d expect it to match the Index headsets quality easily and the controllers should be at least better the touch controllers,perhaps even the Index conttrollers.Remember this is the company that has just released the best gamepad ever made.
      Along with that we have the potential for truly AAA VR from Sony’s top game studios.
      With PCVR going down the limited capability standalone route,quality games are becoming increasingly rare..
      I have a RTX 3080 powered GPU,I want to be blown away by graphics instead I get endless amatuerish junk on PCVR.

      Hopefully Sony will make VR spectacular again.

      • FrankB

        The Dualsense is something else, a real step up in gamepad design. Sony clearly know their stuff. The Move controllers were bad but seeing as they are from PS3 era it was clearly a cut corner while they tested the market.

      • MosBen

        Eh, I get that the feedback in the Dualsense is supposed to be great, but unless or until the controller is shaped like and has the layout of an Xbox controller, I wouldn’t consider it the best gamepad. I don’t mean this to be a console war nonsense comment. I’ve just always hated the shape and layout of the Playstation gamepads. That combined with the fact that my friends mostly own Xboxes, making multiplayer easier on that platform, has pretty much kept me from buying any Sony systems even though they have some games that look like fun.

    • MosBen

      I don’t know. I know that wireless solutions were released for the Vive, but I don’t really see anyone talking about wireless adapters on the PC side anymore, or any news on the development of wireless tech. Is there a wireless device that works with, say, the Index or the Reverb G2, which seem like the top of the line PC VR HMDs at the moment? It doesn’t seem like Pimax ever followed through with their wireless solution.

      It just feels like wireless tethered VR isn’t there yet, even though it would be nice.

    • Bob

      I’m sure this will be an LCD-based system with FOV somewhere between
      PSVR1 and Index and without anything fancy such as eye tracking.”

      One of the key features of the PSVR is its display in regards to colors, contrast and clarity which stems from it’s RGB OLED panel and aspheric lenses. There’s nothing quite like it on the consumer market at its price point so I’m on the opposite side of your theory here; I don’t think Sony will be too happy regressing as opposed to progressing in this particular area.

      Given their existing experience with television displays and vast network of manufacturing capacity, it shouldn’t be too difficult at all for Sony to use their reach and resources to carry the same technology they used with the PSVR into the PSVR 2 except with an obvious upgrade in order to reach the standards of today. It’s clear that they intend to mass produce the device à la
      a games console which would assist in driving costs down.

      At most we’re looking at 2160 x 2160 per eye (HP Reverb G2 standard) with RGB OLED and upgraded aspherical lenses. Bear in mind the bulk of the cost of the headset alone will come from its display and lenses (a chipset is not needed) which will mean the cost of the controllers will probably not be factored in.

  • MosBen

    Something that I find interesting about the PSVR is that it is so closely tied to a console generation. Other VR HMDs like the Quest or Index seem to hover around a 2-3 year lifespan. When you add in that there are some companies competing in the PC VR space, that means that new HMDs with updated specs aren’t coming out all the time, but fairly regularly. Meanwhile, the PSVR was unchanged during the life of the PS4, and the PSVR2 likely won’t be updated during the life of the PS5. Sure, that means that eventually the PSVR2 will lag behind in specs, but it also means that a customer can have a certain amount of certainty that they’ll be able to enjoy their VR setup for several years without any significant changes being necessary. And as a software company, Sony seems to have put a lot of focus on producing compelling content, which is an underappreciated aspect of the success of a VR headset, beyond its raw specs.

    Ok, here’s my speculation: I’m betting that the PSVR2, or whatever it’s called, ends up with a resolution roughly on par with the Reverb G2, inside out tracking with at least 5 cameras, 130 degree FOV, 120Hz refresh rates, and controllers that are strapped to the hand like the Index controllers and which incorporate feedback from the Dualsense technology. I don’t expect them to include full body tracking, though that would be pretty cool.

    I also have a sneaking suspicion that like with the PSVR, things will run on the PS5, but it won’t be until Sony releases a beefed up version of the console that everything runs perfectly.

  • Bob

    Very good news.

    2022 will be an explosion of high-fidelity virtual reality HMDs if we include the following rumored releases:

    1. Valve Index 2
    2. Oculus Quest 3
    3. HTC Proton
    4. Apple VR
    5. Sony PSVR 2
    6. Samsung VR
    7. HP Reverb G3

  • Greyl

    Games like VRChat in all their glory still won’t be possible on a closed platform console, like PS5, due to DMCA concerns, as evident by the recent ToS changes to Dreams. At the end of the day, the enthusiast VR market; the 18-25 year old audience that watches Thrillseeker, etc, who cares about true VR experiences, with custom avatars, worlds, full body, etc, will still all be on PC.