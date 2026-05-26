Sony Knocks $100 Off PSVR 2 for ‘Days of Play’ Sale, Bringing Headset to Just $300

By
Scott Hayden
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6

Sony is kicking off its annual ‘Days of Play’ sale on May 27th, which comes along with a $100 price drop on PSVR 2.

Sony hasn’t revealed all of its promotions for the upcoming Days of Play sale, which is slated to go until the June 10th, although the company teased a few deals today when buying direct from the PlayStation Store and through the usual online retail partners.

  • $100 USD off PSVR 2
  • $50 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
  • $40 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset
  • $30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • $30 USD off Access controller
  • Up to $20 USD off DualSense wireless controllers

PSVR 2 has fluctuated a fair bit in price since it was initially launched in 2023 for $550, with the 2024 Black Friday sale bringing its Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle to as low as $350—one of its best deals at the time.

Image courtesy Sony

Then, for its two-year anniversary last year, Sony announced it was permanently slashing the price of PSVR 2 to $400 / €450 / £400, which is today’s official MSRP. That means you can grab a PSVR 2 bundle for $300, which includes:

  • PlayStationVR 2 Headset
  • 2 PlayStationVR 2 Sense controllers with attached straps
  • USB charging cable
  • Stereo headphones with three different sized earpieces

The company also says it’s offering various discounts on PS5 games, such as Ghost of Yōtei, Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, although there’s no word yet on what VR headliners we can expect.

We’ll also be looking out for more accessory deals, specifically for things not already mentioned above, such as the PSVR 2 adapter which lets you play SteamVR games, extra Sense controllers, and carrying cases.

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We’re sure to learn more soon though, as Sony is revealing deals via the Days of Play website throughout the event starting on May 27th, so make sure to check back there for games, accessories, and more.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • NL_VR

    Excellent opportunity to buy a good headset if you dont mind the wire.
    but it will probably be to expensive for the crowd on these boards.
    they want $100 headset and Lego batman with a VR mode

  • Magnus

    If Sony just spent 2 % of their playstation 5 marketing money and was competent about it PSVR2 would've sold at least 4 times as much !

  • Oz Vessalius

    Still £400 on the official PlayStation site. Wow. Dunno why but I thought £300 was it's normal price. And it's still not worth it at that price.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL:DR: imagine how different VR would be today if PSVR2 had launched at USD 299

    Sony sells a a pair of PS Sense controllers to AVP users for USD 299 on the Apple store. So this is a great opportunity for AVP users to add 6DoF controllers for a mere 9% of their headset's sales price, and get a free PSVR2 in the process. If they don't need one, they could pass it on without the controllers to a PC sim gamer only using a racing wheel or HOTAS anyway.

    Given all the initial arguments by Sony fans that the USD 550 PSVR2 launch price must have been due to it including lots of fancy high tech like eye tracking (which really is just cheap nIR tracking cameras plus a few nIR LEDs), isn't it astonishing that Sony brought down production prices so quickly that they can now offer the HMD as a free add-on to their 6DoF controllers? Which are no doubt also using lots of fancy high tech that justifies the USD 299 retail price just for them, completely unrelated to 75% (or more) of the retail price of console peripherals being margin on top of the production costs.

    Something tells me that this "Days of Play" deal is not a firesale, and that even at USD 299, Sony is still not selling below production cost, and probably not even at cost like Meta who squeezed a lot more tech into the (until recently) also USD 299 Quest 3S. So Sony could possibly have launched the PSVR2 at USD 299 without even losing on the hardware, if they had treated it as an investment into the platform instead of as a peripheral with high margins. I'm pretty sure that would have led to a very different reception, a lot more sales, and way more AAA developers taking Sony's actually very smart hybrid games approach more seriously and adding VR modes to their games.

    And just like I occasionally think about what could have happened if Facebook hadn't bought Oculus, I sometimes try to imagine what would have happened if Sony Playstation CEO Jim Ryan had stepped down two years earlier and therefore hadn't been involved in positioning and setting the price of PSVR2, after having unsuccessfully tried to kill the project before, only to be forced to continue with it by Sony Japan's media division.

    • VR Slut

      Nice that you are thinking outside the box, unlike these tech journalists. You should write a whole what-if article about Sony's mis-steps in VR going back to the previous millenium. That would be more interesting than Facebook's obvious ones…

  • Griffin

    The headset is good, they just need to focus on actual Software for the thing, they are trounced by Quest and PC