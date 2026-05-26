Sony Knocks $100 Off PSVR 2 for ‘Days of Play’ Sale, Bringing Headset to Just $300

Sony is kicking off its annual ‘Days of Play’ sale on May 27th, which comes along with a $100 price drop on PSVR 2.

Sony hasn’t revealed all of its promotions for the upcoming Days of Play sale, which is slated to go until the June 10th, although the company teased a few deals today when buying direct from the PlayStation Store and through the usual online retail partners.

$100 USD off PSVR 2

$50 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$40 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$30 USD off Access controller

Up to $20 USD off DualSense wireless controllers

PSVR 2 has fluctuated a fair bit in price since it was initially launched in 2023 for $550, with the 2024 Black Friday sale bringing its Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle to as low as $350—one of its best deals at the time.

Then, for its two-year anniversary last year, Sony announced it was permanently slashing the price of PSVR 2 to $400 / €450 / £400, which is today’s official MSRP. That means you can grab a PSVR 2 bundle for $300, which includes:

PlayStationVR 2 Headset

2 PlayStationVR 2 Sense controllers with attached straps

USB charging cable

Stereo headphones with three different sized earpieces

The company also says it’s offering various discounts on PS5 games, such as Ghost of Yōtei, Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, although there’s no word yet on what VR headliners we can expect.

We’ll also be looking out for more accessory deals, specifically for things not already mentioned above, such as the PSVR 2 adapter which lets you play SteamVR games, extra Sense controllers, and carrying cases.

We’re sure to learn more soon though, as Sony is revealing deals via the Days of Play website throughout the event starting on May 27th, so make sure to check back there for games, accessories, and more.