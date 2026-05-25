‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic’ Finally Comes to PC VR Headsets

Steel Wool Studios has finally released SteamVR support for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic (2025), letting you face the robotic evil within Murray’s Costume Manor from the comfort of your PC VR headset.

Although the studio initially planned to launch FNaF: Secret of the Mimic with PSVR 2 support last June, the studio actually changed course earlier that year, sidelining the PSVR 2 mode until April 28th of this year.

But now it’s the PC version’s turn. Owners of the game on PC can jump in right now, although there are some minor caveats. Steel Wool Studios says the VR mode doesn’t support room-scale gameplay, which essentially means you’ll need to stay your player boundary and use in-game locomotion controls to navigate.

While it does include the full swath of VR settings, the studio warns you may need to adjust performance outside of the game for best results, such as adjusting refresh rate (hz) in SteamVR’s settings for PC VR players, or via the Meta Horizon Link desktop app’s Graphics Preferences for Quest Link/Air Link users.

For PC VR users who can’t reach 120/144 Hz, the studio also suggests turning SteamVR’s motion smoothing setting off, noting that sometimes deleting the entire configs folder (i.e., C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\FNAF_SOTM\Saved\Config) can help.

At the time of this writing, the studio notes there are a number of know behaviors to watch out for when it comes to playing the PC game in VR mode, however the game is fully playable in VR, including full motion controls.

For a more comprehensive look at what to expect, check out ‘PSVR2 Without Parole’s full review of the PSVR 2 mode below: