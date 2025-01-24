Sony released its annual wrap-up of top downloads across its various PlayStation platforms for 2024. And while there hasn’t been a lot of movement in comparison to PSVR 2’s first year, we can’t really say we’re particularly surprised at the outcome.

PSVR 2 is nearly two years old now, and while some have claimed the company’s PS5-tethered VR headset was sorely neglected following its February 2023 release, owing to its lack of exclusives and tight developer support we saw with the original PSVR, ardent fans of the headset would disagree.

To its credit, PSVR 2 is a very capable headset, allowing developers to push render resolutions and visual complexity above even Meta’s reigning champ, Quest 3. It also lets you play PC VR games, with Sony releasing a wired adapter last June. Still, when it comes to the pool of games people are actually downloading on the PlayStation Store, the proof is in the pudding.

Check out the chart below, which we modified to include original release dates:

PSVR 2 Top Downloads 2024

US/Canada EU Beat Saber (2018) Beat Saber (2018) Among Us VR (2022) Pavlov (2023) Pavlov (2023) Arizona Sunshine 2 (2023) Arizona Sunshine 2 (2023) Among Us VR (2022) Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (2023) Horizon Call of the Mountain (2023) Job Simulator (2016) Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (2023) Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (2019) Job Simulator (2016) Swordsman VR (2020) Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (2019) Metro Awakening (2024) Metro Awakening (2024) Legendary Tales (2024) Swordsman VR (2020)

The ever-popular Beat Saber (2018) took the top spot in North America and Europe, which isn’t an indictment of the platform in the least—it’s one of the first games we’d recommend new users try.

The only games to make the list actually that launched in 2024 was Vertigo Games’ Metro Awakening, which admittedly didn’t have much time to climb the charts following its November 2024 release, and Urban Wolf Games’ Legendary Tales, which launched its 1.0 release across all major VR platforms in February 2024 after a lengthy Early Access period on Steam.

That’s not entirely fair though. Vertigo Games’ impressive zombie shooter follow-up Arizona Sunshine 2 (2023) was released in December 2023, giving it less than a month to make the top downloads in the year prior.

Still, there are a lot of familiar faces. For comparison, check out the top PSVR 2 downloads for 2023, noting that it was its first nearly full year following its release in February of that year: