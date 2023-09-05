Spellcaster ‘Waltz of the Wizard’ Coming to PSVR 2 in October, Including Asymmetric Co-op

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Waltz of the Wizard (2019), the single-player spellcasting experience for SteamVR, Quest, and the original PSVR, is bringing its magical exploration and dungeon crawling to PSVR 2 next month.

Waltz of the Wizard started out life as a casual exploration game that put you at the top of a very Hogwarts-inspired castle spire. There, you combine arcane ingredients into a boiling cauldron with the help of an ancient talking skull, unleashing spells upon a fully interactive and mysterious world using technologies like voice interaction and gestures.

Introduced later in the ‘Natural Magic’ expansion, Waltz of the Wizard essentially tacked on a pretty substantial dungeon crawling game that tasks you with mastering arcane spells so you can also take on a dungeon of baddies.

New to the list of features is the addition of PSVR 2’s eye-tracking as an input method. We haven’t seen exactly what the studio has up its sleeve there, but it seems like it will at very least allow you to visually select baddies before blasting them to bits with your magical spells. There’s also set to be asymmetric co-op on PS5, letting you team up with a non-VR player to let you take on dungeons.

The studio says its PSVR 2 version includes:

Cutting-edge voice, eyes- and gesture interaction abilities

Large campaign with storyline, combat and challenges

Hundreds of voice interactions (English)

Infinite level generation mode for endless fun

Eye-tracking interactions with characters and magic

Dozens of unique haptic effects (rumble, trigger, head)

Team up with a friend in asymmetric co-op!

Aldin Dynamics says Waltz of the Wizard is coming to PSVR 2 October 3rd, 2023. You can wishlist it on the PlayStation Store here.