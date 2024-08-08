Dungeons of Eternity (2023) is chock-full of skeletons, zombies, slimes and yes… spiders. But now developer Othergate has added an ‘Arachnophobia Mode’ that lets you take on the VR hack-n-slash adventure on Quest without fear of eight-legged creepy crawlies.

The recent update is a game of give and take, it seems. On one hand, the new Arachnophobia Mode replaces the spider monsters with a new enemy type—accessible by enabling the mode in Settings > Visuals > Enable ‘Arachnophobia Mode’.

On the other, the studio is also including a new monster to “balance things out”: Kamikaze exploding spiders.

The update also comes with a host of new features and bug fixes, according to the patch notes:

Tier 3 Epic Chest Improvements. Hint: They can sometimes be dangerous but rewarding!

Improved Crossbow head tilt/aiming assist mechanic

Upgraded voice chat SDK and improved reliability of voice chat

Kick feature allows you to kick the same person repeatedly if they rejoin

Increased the AOE damage on bombs again (almost 2X)

The Arachnophobia Mode release follows the game’s most recent ‘Longsword and Traps’ update in May, which brought two-handed longswords, host of new traps and 25+ new chambers to the game.

The game’s roadmap also maintains we’ll be getting a few things later this year, including new a quest mode, single player DLC, and of course more monsters, bosses and weapons. You can find it on the Horizon Store for Quest, priced at $30.