Dungeons of Eternity (2023) is chock-full of skeletons, zombies, slimes and yes… spiders. But now developer Othergate has added an ‘Arachnophobia Mode’ that lets you take on the VR hack-n-slash adventure on Quest without fear of eight-legged creepy crawlies.
The recent update is a game of give and take, it seems. On one hand, the new Arachnophobia Mode replaces the spider monsters with a new enemy type—accessible by enabling the mode in Settings > Visuals > Enable ‘Arachnophobia Mode’.
On the other, the studio is also including a new monster to “balance things out”: Kamikaze exploding spiders.
The update also comes with a host of new features and bug fixes, according to the patch notes:
- Tier 3 Epic Chest Improvements. Hint: They can sometimes be dangerous but rewarding!
- Improved Crossbow head tilt/aiming assist mechanic
- Upgraded voice chat SDK and improved reliability of voice chat
- Kick feature allows you to kick the same person repeatedly if they rejoin
- Increased the AOE damage on bombs again (almost 2X)
The Arachnophobia Mode release follows the game’s most recent ‘Longsword and Traps’ update in May, which brought two-handed longswords, host of new traps and 25+ new chambers to the game.
The game’s roadmap also maintains we’ll be getting a few things later this year, including new a quest mode, single player DLC, and of course more monsters, bosses and weapons. You can find it on the Horizon Store for Quest, priced at $30.