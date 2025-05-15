The 2025 WNBA season starts this week, and Meta announced it’s again livestreaming a host of season games on Quest across the Xtadium app and Horizon Worlds NBA Arena.

Quest users will be able to tune into 20 live games this season, including five games captured in 180-degree immersive video, Meta says in a news update.

Games will be hosted in the US-only Xtadium app, which includes live and on-demand games, as well as immersive video steaming. Private virtual watch parties will be available in Xtadium, while public watch parties are set to take place in NBA Arena, which you can find for free over on the Horizon Worlds social VR platform.

Starting May 27th, NBA Arena will also host WNBA-branded avatar merch, which you can buy directly in the Horizon Worlds app.

Like with a majority of syndicated sports games, geo-restrictions apply, which means some games may not be available in all regions—viewers located near the physical event may be unable to view it based on local blackouts.