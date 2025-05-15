The 2025 WNBA season starts this week, and Meta announced it’s again livestreaming a host of season games on Quest across the Xtadium app and Horizon Worlds NBA Arena.
Quest users will be able to tune into 20 live games this season, including five games captured in 180-degree immersive video, Meta says in a news update.
Games will be hosted in the US-only Xtadium app, which includes live and on-demand games, as well as immersive video steaming. Private virtual watch parties will be available in Xtadium, while public watch parties are set to take place in NBA Arena, which you can find for free over on the Horizon Worlds social VR platform.
Starting May 27th, NBA Arena will also host WNBA-branded avatar merch, which you can buy directly in the Horizon Worlds app.
Like with a majority of syndicated sports games, geo-restrictions apply, which means some games may not be available in all regions—viewers located near the physical event may be unable to view it based on local blackouts.
- May 18: Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks // 3:00 pm PT
- May 22: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky // 5:00 pm PT
- May 27: Immersive Game: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury // 7:00 pm PT
- June 9: Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks // 7:00 pm PT
- June 17: Immersive Game: Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx // 5:00 pm PT
- June 18: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun // 4:00 pm PT
- June 24: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings // 5:00 pm PT
- July 3: Immersive Game: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty // 4:00 pm PT
- July 9: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky // 5:00 pm PT
- July 14: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky // 5:00 pm PT
- July 16: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings // 5:00 pm PT
- July 24: Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky // 5:30 pm PT
- August 11: Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries // 7:00 pm PT
- August 13: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun // 4:00 pm PT
- August 20: Immersive Game: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks // 7:00 pm PT
- August 21: Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream // 4:30 pm PT
- August 31: Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks // 5:00 pm PT
- September 3: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky // 5:00 pm PT
- September 4: Immersive Game: Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries // 7:00 pm PT
- September 10: Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun // 4:00 pm PT