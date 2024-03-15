Spring has nearly sprung, and with it come great sales on games for Quest and PC VR. Don’t miss this chance to pick up a title you’ve been waiting for!

Quest Spring Sale

Meta is offering solid discounts on Quest game bundles, and separately offering a 30% discount on select individual games through March 24th.

You can use the code SPRING30 at check-out for a 30% discount on any individual game on this page.

The bundles have their own discounts and can’t be combined with the code. Here are the bundles:

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Bundle – $20 (34% discount)
  • Vader Immortal: Episode I
  • Vader Immortal: Episode II
  • Vader Immortal: Episode III
Friendly Fire Bundle – $35 (36% discount)
  • Breachers
  • Zero Caliber: Reloaded
Rock, Rave & Rhythm Bundle – $45 (39% discount)
  • Smash Drums
  • Synth Riders
The Walking Dead Bundle – $52 (34% discount)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Aviation Action Bundle – $24 (39% discount)
  • Warplanes: Battles over Pacific
  • Ultrawings 2
Move to Survive Bundle – $33 (39% discount)
  • SUPERHOT VR
  • Pistol Whip
Whole in One Bundle – $45 (22% discount)
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • All 17 DLC courses

Steam Spring Sale

If you’re a PC VR player, Steam has the hook up. You can find discounts on more than 1,000 PC VR games for the Steam Spring Sale right here. This sale lasts through March 21st at 10AM PT.

Among the massive number of discounts here are a few highlights, including a 66% discount on Half-Life: Alyx (the most its ever been discounted).

Half-Life: Alyx – $20 (66% discount)
BONELAB – $32 (20% discount)
VTOL VR – $21 (30% discount)
Walkabout Mini Golf – $10 (30% discount)
UNDERDOGS – $24 (35% discount)
Ragnarock – $10 (60% discount)
The Light Brigade – $19 (25% discount)
Until You Fall – $14 (44% discount)
The Room VR: A Dark Matter – $15 (50% discount)
The Last Clockwinder – $15 (40% discount)
Vermillion VR Painting – $16 (20% discount)
