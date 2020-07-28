‘Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’ Gets First Reveal Trailer, Coming to Quest in 2020

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is ILMxLAB’s next foray into VR gaming. It’s been under wraps since it was announced earlier this summer, but today we’re getting our first real info dump.

The video itself is heavy on concept imagery, unfinished scenes, and developer insight into the game’s setting and supporting characters.

Here’s how ILMxLAB describes the action:

Your in-experience character is a droid repair technician. Following a crash landing on Batuu as a result of a pirate attack, you’ll quickly be swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Chatting with Seezelslak in his cantina, you’ll find yourself transported to other locations and times in the Star Wars galaxy, spurred on by his larger-than-life tales.

It was also revealed that Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance) is set to play Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender with “a knack for storytelling,” the studio says in an Oculus blog post.

Debra Wilson (Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) is voicing Tara Rashin, Quarren pirate and leader of the local Guavian Death Gang working on Batuu. The player is apparently going to be pitted against the Death Gang at some point, the video reveals.

The game is said to feature both new and “iconic characters” from the Star Wars universe, and just who that is we simply don’t know yet. Moynihan makes mention of the Millennium Falcon, so we may be able to draw some conclusions. Since the game also appears to let you inhabit several characters as the result of Seezelslak’s tales, we may even get a chance to step aboard the ship itself.

There’s still no word on when the game is set to release, as it’s still dated as “coming later this year.”