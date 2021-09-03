Final ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Game Launches on Quest September 15th, Trailer Here

ILMxLAB, the Lucasfilms studio behind a slew of Star Wars VR experiences, revealed a gameplay trailer to the final installment of its Galaxy’s Edge VR game series, which is due to launch here this month on Oculus Quest.

The episode, dubbed Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call, is set to feature new tales and adventures that let you explore the wilds of Batuu as you help Dok-Ondar recover an ancient artifact. It’s launching September 15th, coming exclusively to Quest.

In it, you’ll get to explore new environments on Batuu including Sardeevem Chasm and the Cavern of the Moons, which contain the standard smattering of the series’ mainstay: pirates and puzzles.

“Additionally, you stumble upon a hidden First Order facility far, far away from Black Spire Outpost — highly dangerous and growing in secret,” the studio says. “With an unlikely collection of allies including Lens Kamo, Hondo, Mubo, R2-D2, and C-3PO behind you, infiltrate the First Order’s operation and attempt to thwart an evil that threatens all of Batuu.”

There’s also set to be some more Jedi action here too. ILMxLAB gives a brief rundown:

The story of Ady’Sun Zee continues in The Sacred Garden, set in The High Republic era many years after her first Tale. The apprentice has now leveled up into a Jedi Knight, and must teach her Padawan, Nooa, the ways of the Force — while learning some lessons herself.”

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call will be available on the Oculus Quest platform September 15th for $10, or a total of $35 for the full experience which includes the first installment too.

We gave the first a not wholly-unrespectable [6/10] in our review for its fun set pieces and Star Wars wow-factor, although the campaign suffered from a lack of enemy variety and only has a single boss battle. The campaign offers up three-ish hours of gameplay, so it’ll be good opportunity to pop back onto Batuu to see the conclusion of the first’s mostly blaster-heavy story.

You might recognize a few notable voice actors in the trailer. Hondo Ohnaka is voiced by Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh), and Neeva is voiced by Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog). Other notables include Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly) voicing stormtrooper leader Lt. Gauge, and Darin DePaul lending his voice to mobster Boggs Triff, known for his work on Overwatch and Final Fantasy XV. The talented Rhys Darby is also playing the assassin droid IG-88, who has previously worked on Yes Man and Flight of the Conchords.

Returning voice talent include Ellie Araiza, Anthony Daniels, Cory Rouse, Bobby Moynihan, Lens Kamo, and Mark Rolston.

  • DigitalJackson

    Enjoyed the first game, but was disappointed that I did not get to venture into the settlement town recreated from the theme park… only view it from a window. Looks like that’s not gonna happen with this one either.

  • Sky Castle

    All of the Star Wars VR games have been disappointing so far. I want to see main characters, main locations, main story lines. Vadar Immortal is the only one that featured a main villain but that’s it. Still just an ok “experience”.

    I want to see Luke and Leia a VR game.

  • sfmike

    Not the greatest but these are the kind of quality games we need more of.

    • *I’ll* say ….
      A LOT more of.

    • Cless

      Definitely!

  • Yeshaya

    There’s no way to play this our PCVR through Revive or something, right?

    • Uh-Uh.

      • Cless

        Did you… like your own post? lol

    • Pablo C

      No, that´s why is blurry

  • Pablo C

    I predict it”ll be blury

  • Cless

    Its depressing to think that with a similar amount of effort, this could have been done for PC with way superior visuals.

    • ViRGiN

      It’s depressing to think that PCVR people are mostly waiting for sales, and continues to play the very same 3 games – beat saber, rec room, pavlov.
      That’s depressing, and that’s why it’s not coming to PCVR.

      • Cless

        I agree! But well, PC is the best platform in the end, its only a matter of time. The wait will be painful though!
        PCVR will keep slowly but surely building up numbers in a more or less exponential curve, like its been doing since 2016. So eventually it will be a non-issue.

        But you kind of missed my point, I was not talking about it as a customer, but as a developer. I know what those 3D Artists went through. How much it sucks to put dozens of hours of work to make a gorgeous 3D character/asset, to just then crunch it down into an average PS3-like asset, its kind of painful. And again, you can always build for PC and downgrade to inferior hardware later, but the other way around (Well, you can, but its WAY harder and more work to do).

        PS. Oh damn! I had such a crazy week I totally forgot answering you back on the other post, I’ll be going there now.

        • shadow9d9

          PCVR has no one funding games, no one making serious headsets anymore, and has the lowest retention rates of all vr by orders of magnitude. Prepare for a long wait.

          • Cless

            “No one making serious headsets anymore”…? So headsets like the Vive Pro 2, Reverb G2 are throwaway headsets I guess…?

            And it won’t be that long give it about 2 years more tops. The Quest itself is propping up VR as a whole too, and the PSVR2 will do a lot for general VR too.
            Games need to grow up from their “gimmick VR” phase into the, “implementing VR into regular games because its cool” phase.

          • ViRGiN

            Vive Pro 2 – what’s pro about it? A slight bump in resolution, fov? Wireless adapter that costs as much as Quest 2, is still wired to battery, and delivers half of what the pro is about in the first place?

            G2 – even bigger resolution, with even worse tracking, and even worse controllers. What’s serious about this?

            IMO it really boils down to FB account vs non FB account.
            I don’t know how hardcore you would have to be, to truly be impressed by playing the same game on Q2 vs everything else.

          • Cless

            Yeah, you are dead right on the funding part there, I got to agree with that. Valve is very hands off about it for some reason, or at least not as open as Facebook and Epic have been. I guess they just don’t care enough, or they don’t think it will be worth it for them.

            I didn’t remember the Onward thing, so I went back and read about it. Apparently it was just a temporal thing while he was a 1 man team so he could learn more, so nothing too notable.

            Vive Pro 2 is not a slight bump in resolution. I get the feeling you haven’t tried them side by side, because If you had you would know the huge difference. Its almost double the pixels than the Quest 2, with an overall better LCD display, even if in my opinion all LCDs for gaming are pretty close to unusable tech only used for its lower market price.

            The G2 does not have as much resolution as the VP2 either, but it has higher ppd. The tracking is way way better over the previous version. Again, you would know this if you had used them.
            The difference in tracking between the G2 and the Quest 2 is way smaller than between the Quest 2 and any Light house based headset, including the ancient OG Vive Pro. It still is the gold standard for tracking.

            The Quest 2 has the advantage to be a mixed headset, it is a PCVR headset, but also its own thing, and I hope they keep it that way going forward.

            But yeah, I’ve had the Quest 2 side by side with my Vive Pro+Index controllers, and man, there is just nothing that beats decent OLED displays, at least for gaming. If you want to use it as a monitor or being productive reading stuff, I totally get why go with LCD. But yeah, when you want image quality, OLED is the way to go. But of course, this is a very subjective thing, I value good color and good contrast over pixel density and refreshrate, probably because I can put a VR headset for 8 hours straight without too much issue and no fatigue whatsoever.

          • ViRGiN

            I’m definetly pro oled, even with the worse subpixels arrangements (pentile if i remember correctly).

            Lighthouse is superior, but just like resolution in these pro headsets – it’s not substantial. I did own og Vive and cv1 from day one – back then Vive was a clear winner, but with current q2 tracking – I’ll struggle to see any clear gains other than in benchmarks or goofing around with tracking behind the back. I can play all titles, with no compromise – no avoiding fast movements, no putting hands in weird pose to avoid occlusion. There isn’t that much to say I’m missing anything compared to lighthouse. Pool games are also not dominant, and i dont remember when was the latest released..

            Similar to resolution – unless you’re into simulators – sorry, but i can’t agree there is any substantial difference with q2 or g2 – i don’t own g2 (no reason for multiple headsets for one head) but used it on multiple occasions for hours, and there is nothing that i missed after going back to q2, especially with all the indie software for pcvr that doesn’t take real advantage of even rtx20 series.

            There is no true headset for my productivity use either – especially when my daily driver is a 4k monitor. Q2 looks great with 1080p virtual desktop, but that’s just cool to look at imo.

            If there was q2 oled, i would choose it despite any drawbacks. I don’t like lcd either, but the one in q2 is best to date imo.

          • Cless

            Yeah, I have to agree with everything you said there. In the middle of the game, specially if its a very intense one, you won’t notice the extra resolution, just like the LCDs are also less noticeable (unless its a dark game).

            Hopefully next generation will be better. ARM chips seem to be jumping a lot in quality soon, so the next Quest headset might have finally some OG ps4 graphics, while on the PSVR2 space, it seems that Sony might get into 2K OLED displays, we will have to see…

            I think the only interesting thing the light house tracking has that the Quest 2 can’t get is the fullbody tracking, but again, like you argued, its such a small and specific scenario… that it just isn’t worth it unless you already have it.

          • ViRGiN

            Oh and the point with onward was kinda that pcvr crowd really complained about fb ruining their favorite game/market – but very, very few will actually blame Valve. The same people love to claim that “there would be no Oculus without Valve”, because of some old prototype.

        • ViRGiN

          I didn’t get any notification, and I don’t remember which news was it. Anyway.

          By the time PCVR is desirable again, let’s assume this gets ported again, in HD.. When it happens, I bet people will complain about simplicity of the gameplay – probably rightly so. And so, it will remain obscure again.

          I don’t see PCVR getting anyones serious attention, Until Quest 2 + PSVR2 sells huge numbers of headsets, and have tons of library. But even then – what’s the point of, let’s assume a future GTA VR, or Battlefield VR – ported to PC?
          One console, powerful enough to do handle it – is an infinitetly easier than developing for several headsets and multitude of PC configurations. Maybe, that’s what killed PCVR as well – too many “options”, which basically comes down to Facebook vs everything else. But only one is delivering serious advances, and the biggest point of everything else is lack of Facebook account (while requiring Steam account; I don’t remember if WMR required Microsoft account – I think it did, to even install the software).

          So by the time PCVR is desirable – this game will be not. I’ve seen lots of complaints that Quest doesn’t bring anything new, and most games are just ports of early PCVR titles..

  • Cless

    “Best Quest 2 game thus far”…? You haven’t even tried it yet dude…