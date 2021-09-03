Final ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Game Launches on Quest September 15th, Trailer Here

ILMxLAB, the Lucasfilms studio behind a slew of Star Wars VR experiences, revealed a gameplay trailer to the final installment of its Galaxy’s Edge VR game series, which is due to launch here this month on Oculus Quest.

The episode, dubbed Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call, is set to feature new tales and adventures that let you explore the wilds of Batuu as you help Dok-Ondar recover an ancient artifact. It’s launching September 15th, coming exclusively to Quest.

In it, you’ll get to explore new environments on Batuu including Sardeevem Chasm and the Cavern of the Moons, which contain the standard smattering of the series’ mainstay: pirates and puzzles.

“Additionally, you stumble upon a hidden First Order facility far, far away from Black Spire Outpost — highly dangerous and growing in secret,” the studio says. “With an unlikely collection of allies including Lens Kamo, Hondo, Mubo, R2-D2, and C-3PO behind you, infiltrate the First Order’s operation and attempt to thwart an evil that threatens all of Batuu.”

There’s also set to be some more Jedi action here too. ILMxLAB gives a brief rundown:

The story of Ady’Sun Zee continues in The Sacred Garden, set in The High Republic era many years after her first Tale. The apprentice has now leveled up into a Jedi Knight, and must teach her Padawan, Nooa, the ways of the Force — while learning some lessons herself.”

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call will be available on the Oculus Quest platform September 15th for $10, or a total of $35 for the full experience which includes the first installment too.

We gave the first a not wholly-unrespectable [6/10] in our review for its fun set pieces and Star Wars wow-factor, although the campaign suffered from a lack of enemy variety and only has a single boss battle. The campaign offers up three-ish hours of gameplay, so it’ll be good opportunity to pop back onto Batuu to see the conclusion of the first’s mostly blaster-heavy story.

You might recognize a few notable voice actors in the trailer. Hondo Ohnaka is voiced by Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh), and Neeva is voiced by Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog). Other notables include Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly) voicing stormtrooper leader Lt. Gauge, and Darin DePaul lending his voice to mobster Boggs Triff, known for his work on Overwatch and Final Fantasy XV. The talented Rhys Darby is also playing the assassin droid IG-88, who has previously worked on Yes Man and Flight of the Conchords.

Returning voice talent include Ellie Araiza, Anthony Daniels, Cory Rouse, Bobby Moynihan, Lens Kamo, and Mark Rolston.