StarVR One, the ultra-wide field of view (FOV) VR headset, has traveled a long and winding path on its way to launch since it was first announced in late 2018 that developers and enterprise would be able to apply for hardware. However now the company has officially opened up sales of StarVR One through select distributors in Asia, and directly through the company in the EU and US.

StarVR is now available in Japan and Taiwan through a handful of companies, including ELSA Japan Inc., Cybenet Systems, Access Co, and ASK Corporation in Japan, and Ability International Tenancy Co, Otsuka Information Technology Corp. and Axis3D Technology Co. in Taiwan. Availability in mainland China is marked as “coming soon”.

The news was first reported by Mixed Reality TV’s Sebastian Ang.

Pricing is still unclear, although we wouldn’t expect it to stray too far from its originally quoted $3,200 price tag when it was first offered through the developer program in November 2018. StarVR’s developer program was however indefinitely put on hold a short time afterwards, which was a direct result of its delisting from the Taipei stock exchange and subsequent reorganization from a public to private entity.

StarVR One, once the result of a partnership between Acer and game developers Starbreeze, is still likely well outside of the reach of consumers, appealing instead to businesses such as VR arcade operators, design firms, and other industrial use cases.

Just the same, when we tried it last back in September 2018 Road to VR Execute Editor Ben Lang was pretty impressed with what he saw:

“From my hands-on time with the headset, StarVR has done a great job of achieving optical comfort. The field of view feels immensely wide, reaching to the ends of your horizontal peripheral vision, without introducing eye-strain or edge distortions that are overtly distracting. The projection of the virtual world feels correct in a way that leaves the user free to soak in the added immersion that comes with such a wide field of view. Getting all of this right is key to Presence—that uniquely deep state of immersion,” said Lang.

The headset’s claim to fame invariably rests on its absolutely massive 210 × 130 degree FOV, dual custom AMOLED displays boasting 1,830 × 1,464 per lens resolution (total of 16 million sub-pixels), and eye-tracking from Swedish firm Tobii.

Check the specs and minimum requirements below:

StarVR One Specs

Panel – 2 x 4.77” AMOLED

2 x 4.77” AMOLED Display resolution – 1,830 × 1,464 per lens resolution, total 16 million sub-pixels

– 1,830 × 1,464 per lens resolution, total 16 million sub-pixels Refresh rate – 90Hz low persistence

– 90Hz low persistence Lens type – Custom Fresnel lenses

Custom Fresnel lenses Field of view – 210-degree horizontal FOV, 130-degree vertical FOV

210-degree horizontal FOV, 130-degree vertical FOV Eye-tracking – Fully integrated Tobii eye-tracking, including Dynamic Foveated Rendering

– Fully integrated Tobii eye-tracking, including Dynamic Foveated Rendering IPD measurement – in-software solution

– in-software solution Tracking – SteamVR tracking 2.0 up to two Base Stations

– SteamVR tracking 2.0 up to two Base Stations Connectivity – 2 x 0.9m Type-C cables, 2 x 5m Type-C extension cables, 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack with microphone

– 2 x 0.9m Type-C cables, 2 x 5m Type-C extension cables, 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack with microphone Port requirements – 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB 2.0

– 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB 2.0 Total cable length – 5.9m

Minimum System Requirements