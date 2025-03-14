Sell all of your useless collectibles and prepare your wallets, because Steam’s annual Spring Sale is here, offering up big discounts on some of PC VR’s biggest and best games.

Steam’s Spring Sale, which goes from now until March 20th, may not have the crazy number of titles you might find over on the Quest Spring Sale going on right now, although there are some heavy hitters worth your raw GPU power.

Take for example Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx, which is now cheaper than ever at 70% off, bringing the PC VR-exclusive to just $18.

Released in 2020, it’s still essentially the epitome of what developers can do to bring AAA gaming to PC VR, serving up some of the most immersive environments, narrative, puzzles, action—everything in one package, and now cheaper than a large Dominos meat lovers pizza.

We’ve created a curated list of some our favorite SteamVR games currently on sale below:

Steam’s Spring Sale goes until March 20th at 10 AM PT (local time here). You can check out the full list of games on sale here.