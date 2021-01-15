2020 was a big year for VR on Steam with the release of new headsets, Valve’s flagship VR title Half-Life: Alyx, and the Coronavirus pandemic which drove large increases in gaming. These factors combined pushed monthly-connected VR headsets on Steam to pass the 2 million milestone for the first time.

Monthly-connected VR Headsets on Steam

Each month Valve collects info from Steam users to determine some baseline statistics about what kind of hardware and software is used by the platform’s population, and to see how things are changing over time, including the use of VR headsets.

The data shared in the survey represents the number of headsets connected to Steam over a given month, so we call the resulting figure ‘monthly-connected headsets’ for clarity; it’s the closest official figure there is to ‘monthly active VR users’ on Steam, with the caveat that it only tells us how many VR headsets were connected, not how many were actually used.

While Valve’s data is a useful way see which headsets are most popular on Steam, the trend of monthly-connected headsets has always been obfuscated because the data is given exclusively as percentages relative to Steam’s population—which itself is an unstated and constantly fluctuating figure.

To demystify the data Road to VR maintains a model, based on the historical survey data along with official data points directly from Valve and Steam, which aims to correct for Steam’s changing population to estimate the actual count—not the percent—of headsets being used on Steam.

Reviewing the data we can see that the number of monthly-connected headsets on Steam peaked above the 2 million milestone for the first time in April, no doubt thanks to the launch of Half-Life: Alyx, but also due to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic which drove record numbers of gaming on Steam throughout the year.

While the threshold was first crossed in April from the Alyx spike, the last four months of 2020 were consistently above the 2 million mark, with the all-time high now set at 2.3 million in November.

To put the milestone into perspective: it took 40 months for Steam to reach 1 million monthly-connected headsets, but just 7 months after that to reach 2 million. Year-over-year, the number of headsets is up 94%.

The growth of monthly-connected VR headsets on Steam has stuck fairly close to an exponential curve thus far, with an R² value of 0.954. A naïve projection (simply drawing out the line), suggests the number of monthly-connected headsets could hit 4.5 million by the end of 2021.

Share of VR Headsets on Steam

As for the share of headsets on Steam, we can see competition heating up over the course of 2020. Whereas at the start of the year the share was largely dominated by three headsets—Oculus Rift S, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive—by the end of 2020 there’s five headsets vying for the bulk of VR users—the aforementioned three, plus Valve Index and Oculus Quest.

From a vendor standpoint, the growth of Oculus Quest alongside Rift S and Rift has allowed Facebook headsets to suck up just over half the overall share of headsets on Steam. HTC’s headsets still hold onto 20.8% of the market, but have continued to see a slow but steady decline.

Windows Mixed Reality, long past its peak share of 11% in mid-2019, now holds just just 5.5% of headsets on the platform. With the launch of HP Reverb G2 at the very end of 2020 however, we could see WMR’s share start to tick back upward.

– – — – –

Beyond these numbers, Valve also shared a handful of interesting statistics about VR usership on Steam in 2020:

  • 1.7 million first time VR users were added
  • 104 million VR sessions total
  • Average VR playtime: 32 minutes (+30% year-over-year)
  • VR game revenue increased by 71% (Half-Life: Alyx contributed 39% alone)

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    A naïve projection (simply drawing out the line)

    That is not naïve, it is wrong. You are assuming that the data follows a continuous growth trend, which clearly it doesn’t. Basically you have much slower increase up to Half-Life: Alyx, then a huge and sudden jump, then again a slower increase. If you include outlier events like HLA for your projection, you are implying that these events will occur regularly, instead of counting them as one time effects.

    Why is this wrong? Imagine someone trying to determine in 2025 if people adopted healthier lifestyles by looking at the mortality for the last 10 years. In most countries life expectancy has been slowly increasing for decades, so you’d expect to see this again. Only this time you’d have a pandemic in the middle, which seriously screws up mortality numbers. If you simply integrate the outlier value, you might get a completely wrong picture, e.g. a falling life expectancy over ten years. Which is why extreme data points are often ignored in statistics, e.g. everything below 5% or above 95% of the average. Otherwise these statistical artefacts distort the results and may lead to a false result.

    Now this is nothing new. Road To VR has drawn overly optimistic trend lines into these graphs for years. And somehow it always ends in a massive increase in VR user numbers that is just around the corner. Maybe you should go back a few years and check whether your optimistic projections were even close to what actually happened. And if not, maybe a) stop publishing naïve projections based on curves that are not even based on the data points and b) talk to someone who understands statistics.

    • Matthew Lake

      Companies’ are always using these kinds of projections to determine what is projects are viable for the market in x number of years, not what is viable today. Based on the trend that has persisted for many years now, it’s not that unrealistic or even crazy to expect continued growth which will closely match the projection above.

      The tipping point where VR growth will really take off was expected to be around about 2021. A slide from Unity conference in 2016 about how the growth of the VR market will look like compared to the unrealistic expectations people had.

      Keep being pessimistic, VR is still going mainstream soon. And let’s see what happens in 3 months or 6 months! My prediction is that it will continue to follow this trend and we will hit 4+ million on steam by January next year.

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/11e332c3c3df05f150d205f2de4f16cb53a9ac20d76340f6f81a41e88c42625c.jpg

      https://youtu.be/KayGt_iLSpg?t=638

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Based on the trend that has persisted for many years now,

        Please draw a trend line through the data points that followed the Half-Life: Alyx peak. Does this line follow the projection? Does it indicate that there is exponential growth?

        it’s not that unrealistic or even crazy to expect continued growth which will closely match the projection above.

        Let’s say we are looking at a time of five years/60 months with a monthly growth of 2% (you should like this, because this would be exponential growth, adding more than 25% new users every year).

        Somewhere in the middle of these five years there are two months with a massive increase of 40% per month due to a special event. So now we have 58 months of 2% and two of 40%.

        The average growth per month over five years is 3.27% (47%/year).
        The median growth per month over five years is 2% (27%/year).

        Which of the two do you think is a better projection for future growth?

        I’m not pessimistic. I just do the math.

      • Blaexe

        At this point, we really shouldn’t throw “PCVR” and “VR” into the same basket. VR as a whole will see significantly higher adoption – but it will be driven by standalone VR.

        PCVR will likely see slower growth, which the data basically implies already.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Interestingly we can derive the growth of standalone VR (Quest) via PCVR, because the Steam usage data lists the Quest as a separate HMD. We don’t know how many Quest users actually stream from a PC, it could be 10% or 50%, but the percentage is most likely somewhat stable. Which means that the relative marketshare is an indicator for how many Quests are in use.

          Currently the Quest is at 16% on Steam. If every Quest owner used streaming via Steam, this would mean that 1 out of 6 headsets was already a Quest. If every second Quest owner uses Steam, 1 out of 4 HMDs is a Quest. And if only 10% of the Quest owners stream Steam, then today 2 out of 3 VR headsets are already a Quest. My guess is that currently 10% of streaming Quest users is more realistic than 50%.

          The number of Quest owners streaming from Steam obviously changes with a more/less technical audience, improved quality and ease of use leads to more streaming, while a larger number of high quality native Quest leads to less streaming etc. The method only compares relative development of PCVR and Quest and has many other limits.

          But it reveals trends in Quest sales and usage. It shows an steady increase for Quest 1 over five months, followed by five more of staying at about 11% until the Quest 2 was released. This lead to a huge jump to 16% in the first month, then a small decrease in the second. This may be due to e.g. the Quest 2 being sold out or most enthusiasts buying on day one. The numbers for January will be interesting, showing the impact of Quests given as presents.