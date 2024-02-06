Vision Pro isn’t supposed to be able to play SteamVR games, although an independent software developer has been able to modify a popular Wi-Fi streaming app that could open the door to PC VR games like Half-Life: Alyx (2020) on Vision Pro—if it weren’t for the Apple’s strategic omission of tracked motion controllers.

Vision Pro can do an impressive number of things, including running over a million iOS apps along with a growing number of native visionOS apps. For all its uses as a general computing device, it’s not designed to hook to your computer to play SteamVR games, which is pretty unsurprising considering… it’s Apple.

Zhuowei Zhang, a developer who works on Android, iOS, and Web-based software, however has reportedly been able to install ALVR on Vision Pro, a third-party app for standalone VR headsets which lets you stream VR games from your PC via Wi-Fi—not unlike Steam Link or Meta’s Air Link for Quest.

Zhang didn’t have a Vision Pro headset to test it out, so the programmer enlisted others to try out what was originally only tested in the visionOS simulator provided by Apple to developers. We get a quick glimpse of it in action in SteamVR Home, courtesy programmer ‘shadowfacts‘ via James Abev:

Shadowfacts, who also goes by the handle ‘J. Walter Weatherman’ (a reference to TV show Arrested Development), calls the implementation “very rough right now, but it does function.”

That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to jump into any of the room-scale games you’d come to expect, like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners or Half-Life: Alyx, because those require motion controllers. Apple is supposedly not planning on shipping VR controllers either, so it may be up to more clever hackery to solve that problem, something we really can’t wait to see.

Update (9:45 AM ET): Here’s an additional look at X/Twitter user ‘ShinyQuagsire’ who shows the ALVR hack working to use Vision Pro’s hand-tracking in VRChat. We’ve removed the ‘report’ from the headline to reflect our general confidence level that it’s indeed possible.

 

If you want to try installing ALVR on Vision Pro, follow Zhang’s microblog for detailed instructions and links to download all of the software needed. Installing third-party stuff is risky, so do so at your own discretion.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • ViRGiN

    It’s an interesting exercise, as the article says Apple aren’t trying to complete with more mainstream headsets so it will likely take talented individuals to develop a sideloading solution, like Revive for titles that were limited to the Oculus store thanks to Meta’s walled garden (as Apple does for it’s own store).

    Having said that, the more software that can go cross platform, the more benefits for the consumers, whatever the hardware.

    And as a side note, I personally can’t think of anything better than having more Steam titles told, and consumers using SteamVR where all headsets are welcome, independent of manufacturer.

    • Gabe Zuckerwell

      Pathetic imposter

      • Gabe Zuckerwell

        I’ve changed my mind: “wise, measured words.” is what I meant to say.

        • Gabe Zuckerwell

          Insane in the membrane

          • Gabe Zuckerwell

            “Insane in the brain!” (c) Cypress Hill

          • ViRGiN

            We are working on three full VR games/wireless is a solved issue in 2017 – gayben

          • ViRGiN

            I hate PCVR, and all PCVR users (because I can’t afford a PC), so I don’t know why I say these things when I seem to be the only one who’s mourning the perceived loss of a couple of PC titles…

  • another juan

    but will apple ever allow pcvr streaming in their store?
    they have famously fighted tooth and nail to forbid sideloading in their devices…

    • ViRGiN

      I don’t see the point – ALVR might have been the first for streaming, but it was never quarter as good as Virtual Desktop.
      Supporting dead platform, poorly at that is not a win-win situation for Apple.