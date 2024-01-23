There’s going to be a ton of apps available on Vision Pro day one, with more than one million iOS and iPad apps working in compatibility mode on Apple’s first mixed reality headset. While Apple is positioning the $3,500 headset as a general computing device for work and casual media consumption, as it stands today, there’s only around 200 native apps coming to the headset at launch.

A number of native VisionOS apps come pre-installed on Vision Pro, which include:

App Store

Encounter Dinosaurs (AR app)

Files

Freeform

Keynote

Mail

Messages

Mindfulness (AR app)

Music

Notes

Photos

Safari

Settings

Tips

TV

Despite Apple touting Vision Pro’s access to more than 150 3D movies across various streaming services, the headset will notably lack apps for YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix.

There’s also set to be a number compatible apps (non-native) that come pre-installed, including Books, Calendar, Home, Maps, News, Podcasts, Reminders, Shortcuts, Stocks, and Voice Memos. You’re not here for that though—only the VisionOS natives.

The number of apps coming on launch day doesn’t seem to be fixed for now; we’ve heard rumors that it’s estimated to have between 250 – 400 native Vision Pro apps on day one, with many coming from independent developers. That doesn’t mean they’re all AR apps though, but rather they’ve been optimized specifically to work on Vision Pro.

Appfigures, the mobile analytics and intelligence platform, provided Road to VR with a comprehensive list of Vision Pro native apps. At the time of this writing, the list totals 196 third-party apps. Provided there’s any meaningful change, we’ll be updating this list as we get closer to the headset’s February 2nd launch.

Notably, around 80 percent of the ~200 apps are free, with a majority appearing to be essentially just optimized versions of 2D apps. It’s difficult to tell just yet, however AR standouts include LEGO Builder’s Journey, Sky Guide, Jigspace, and, well.. we won’t know more until Vision Pro lands on out doorsteps early next month.