There’s going to be a ton of apps available on Vision Pro day one, with more than one million iOS and iPad apps working in compatibility mode on Apple’s first mixed reality headset. While Apple is positioning the $3,500 headset as a general computing device for work and casual media consumption, as it stands today, there’s only around 200 native apps coming to the headset at launch.
A number of native VisionOS apps come pre-installed on Vision Pro, which include:
- App Store
- Encounter Dinosaurs (AR app)
- Files
- Freeform
- Keynote
- Messages
- Mindfulness (AR app)
- Music
- Notes
- Photos
- Safari
- Settings
- Tips
- TV
Despite Apple touting Vision Pro’s access to more than 150 3D movies across various streaming services, the headset will notably lack apps for YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix.
There’s also set to be a number compatible apps (non-native) that come pre-installed, including Books, Calendar, Home, Maps, News, Podcasts, Reminders, Shortcuts, Stocks, and Voice Memos. You’re not here for that though—only the VisionOS natives.
The number of apps coming on launch day doesn’t seem to be fixed for now; we’ve heard rumors that it’s estimated to have between 250 – 400 native Vision Pro apps on day one, with many coming from independent developers. That doesn’t mean they’re all AR apps though, but rather they’ve been optimized specifically to work on Vision Pro.
Appfigures, the mobile analytics and intelligence platform, provided Road to VR with a comprehensive list of Vision Pro native apps. At the time of this writing, the list totals 196 third-party apps. Provided there’s any meaningful change, we’ll be updating this list as we get closer to the headset’s February 2nd launch.
Notably, around 80 percent of the ~200 apps are free, with a majority appearing to be essentially just optimized versions of 2D apps. It’s difficult to tell just yet, however AR standouts include LEGO Builder’s Journey, Sky Guide, Jigspace, and, well.. we won’t know more until Vision Pro lands on out doorsteps early next month.
|App Name
|Developer
|Price (US)
|Complete HeartX
|3D4Medical from Elsevier
|$49.99
|PCalc
|TLA Systems Ltd.
|$9.99
|Simplefax – fax app
|Furnace Creek Software LLC
|$7.99
|Longplay
|Adrian Schoenig
|$6.00
|Secrets – Data Vault
|Michel Willems
|$5.99
|LOSER – A Word Game
|Nino Lindo Development LLC
|$5.99
|SharePal – Quick info sharing!
|Illumineering
|$4.99
|ReminderCal – Reminders to Cal
|Bilaal Rashid
|$4.99
|Surfboard – RSS Reader
|Ian Leon
|$4.99
|TV Launcher – Live US Channels
|Adam Foot
|$4.99
|MWeather – Weather Forecast
|Michael Lindinger
|$4.99
|LinkReflector
|mobiadroit, llc
|$4.99
|Void-X
|James Swiney
|$3.99
|CMSPlayer
|Yuzhou Zhuang
|$3.99
|Vantage Point Galleries
|John Davis
|$3.99
|Play: Save Videos Watch Later
|Loop Apps LTDA
|$2.99
|App Sales+
|256 Arts Inc.
|$2.99
|GIF & Video Maker: Blue Cap Co
|William Richards
|$2.99
|Textcraft
|Shihab Mehboob
|$2.99
|Word Filter X
|Keisuke Chinone
|$2.99
|Left Right Center Dot Dice
|John Archer
|$1.99
|Mindful Habits: To-Do & Goals
|Gustavo Severo
|$1.99
|Pressed Coins 4 WDW
|Hollis Ambrose
|$1.99
|Pressed Coins 4 DLR
|Hollis Ambrose
|$1.99
|Voice in a Can
|Atadore
|$1.99
|Shutters for SOMA Connect Hub
|Adam Foot
|$1.99
|Terminal Info
|Patrick Busch
|$0.99
|UI Tracer
|Leonid Liadveikin
|$0.99
|Date Memos
|泽新 李
|$0.99
|CP Clock
|Connecting People Software
|$0.99
|Holiday Gifts List
|256 Arts Inc.
|$0.99
|Suzan’s Budgets
|Eerko Vissering
|$0.99
|Haptics – Test Haptic Feedback
|Adam Foot
|$0.99
|Sprite Cutter+
|256 Arts Inc.
|$0.99
|My Assets+
|256 Arts Inc.
|$0.99
|NQSubBlock – Block Sub Banner
|Adam Foot
|$0.99
|Transparent Notes
|Rozga Wojciech
|Free
|Numerics – Business Dashboards
|Cynapse
|Free
|Bookie – Reading Tracker
|Jakub Milcarz
|Free
|Quran Pro: Read, Listen, Learn
|Quanticapps Ltd
|Free
|SubManager
|Ahnaf Mahmud
|Free
|PoetryBot
|恒宇 周
|Free
|Localizator XCLOC Xcstrings
|Sparrow Code
|Free
|Access: Secure Storage
|Foyer Objet Inc.
|Free
|Clipboard Manager – PastePal
|Khoa Pham
|Free
|Plates – License Plate Finder
|Frank Schmitt
|Free
|Summoning Stone
|Beau Nouvelle
|Free
|Camarts Photography
|天信 翁
|Free
|Citations
|Eshan Marneedi
|Free
|Ice Cubes for Mastodon
|Thomas Ricouard
|Free
|Tide Guide: Charts & Tables
|Condor Digital
|Free
|Odio – AR Soundscapes
|Odio Media
|Free
|Sky Guide
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|Free
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|Free
|Box: The Content Cloud
|Box, Inc.
|Free
|Red Bull TV: Watch Live Events
|Red Bull
|Free
|MUBI: Stream Great Cinema
|MUBI, Inc.
|Free
|Keynote
|Apple
|Free
|Retrogram
|in Color
|Free
|Clock mini
|Kai Luo
|Free
|Pace Clock
|Jason Fleischer
|Free
|Trivia By AI
|i4islam
|Free
|Film Noir for Trakt Just Watch
|Thomas Angistalis
|Free
|ARTE.tv
|ARTE.TV
|Free
|AdBlock Pro: Browser AdBlocker
|Crypto Inc.
|Free
|ExplainTime EDU
|LORENZO CONFALONIERI
|Free
|Ultimate Focus – Focus Timer
|Jung Min Seok
|Free
|Contact Eclipse
|Matthew Harrington
|Free
|Crumblr — Hide cookies popups
|Luca Champoussin
|Free
|Daily: Bible Reading
|Devin Davies
|Free
|TileSwap Sleek & Fun
|Basile Cornet
|Free
|Buchen – Bookmarks
|William Baer
|Free
|Expenses: Spending Tracker
|BLUE COMET LABS LLC
|Free
|AI Floor Plan Design – CamPlan
|Viktor Maric
|Free
|SF TimeTable
|Harry Shamansky
|Free
|Race Capture
|Shihab Mehboob
|Free
|Death To _blank
|Keisuke Chinone
|Free
|StudyDirect
|William Gallegos
|Free
|ArtiXway
|Aitrailblazer, LLC
|Free
|What The Score
|Matteo Comisso
|Free
|Foxar
|Foxar
|Free
|Mercury Weather
|Triple Glazed Studios
|Free
|Runestone Text Editor
|Simon B. Støvring
|Free
|Illustrated
|BorderLeap
|Free
|MTG Scanner – Lion’s Eye
|Orlando Gabriel Herrera
|Free
|Plant Daddy — Water Reminders
|Jordan Hipwell
|Free
|CardPointers for Credit Cards
|CardPointers LLC
|Free
|Daily Planner Task List – Mono
|3CUPS PTY LTD
|Free
|Rocket Homes Real Estate
|Rocket Homes Real Estate, LLC
|Free
|Find Lost BLE Device Tracker
|Stephen Fung
|Free
|Globetrotter: Travel Tracker
|Shihab Mehboob
|Free
|Uncheck X
|Keisuke Chinone
|Free
|Kanban Board – Reality Tasks
|Viktor Maric
|Free
|OmniPlan 4
|The Omni Group
|Free
|WineTaster 3
|Justin Purnell
|Free
|KuukanJukugo
|TTO Inc.
|Free
|Instructor – Learner Progress
|Adam Foot
|Free
|Ambre: Recipe Organizer
|Ambi Studio AB
|Free
|Night Sky
|iCandi Apps Ltd.
|Free
|Patterned
|BorderLeap
|Free
|Parcel – Delivery Tracking
|Ivan Pavlov Pty Ltd
|Free
|EMDR
|Bas Oppenheim
|Free
|JigSpace: 3D Presentations
|JigSpace Inc.
|Free
|Chinendar: Chinese Calendar
|Yuncao Liu
|Free
|PDF Editor, PDF Book Reader
|Milad Fakhr
|Free
|Stickies Pro: Sticky Notes App
|奕琦 冯
|Free
|Finance Bay: Portfolio Tracker
|Arkadiusz Szczepkowicz
|Free
|Elite Hoops Basketball
|Day Well Spent LLC
|Free
|SoftEXIT Groups
|SoftEXIT, LLC
|Free
|Sozzled Explorer for Sketchfab
|Sozzled LLC
|Free
|TestFlight
|Apple
|Free
|tappr.tv
|deeje LLC
|Free
|Today in History
|Rafael Francisco
|Free
|Aiko
|Sindre Sorhus
|Free
|Being Boring
|Peter Borg Apps AB
|Free
|TimeBank – SaveTime&KillTime
|睿 刘
|Free
|MoneySpaces Budget For Couples
|MoneyCoach UG
|Free
|Facades
|Michael Steeber
|Free
|JobLog – Application Tracker
|iT Guy Technologies
|Free
|Sequel • Media Tracker
|Romain Lefebvre
|Free
|SixD
|Haolun Yang
|Free
|Buoy Weather: Marine Forecast
|Condor Digital
|Free
|Paraquip
|Simon Seyer
|Free
|VegasMate Travel Guide
|Hunter Hillegas
|Free
|Plan Poke
|William Baer
|Free
|Zoom – One Platform to Connect
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
|Free
|Alpenglow: Sunset Prediction
|Andrew Yates
|Free
|Healium Mobile
|StoryUP, Inc.
|Free
|MoneyCoach Budget, Track Money
|MoneyCoach UG
|Free
|Sprite Catalog
|256 Arts Inc.
|Free
|Bills To Budget
|CoreBits LLC
|Free
|ChatAl – AI Chat Bot Assistant
|Talgat Kussainov
|Free
|Flourish Garden Pioneer Ed.
|PlanningMyGarden
|Free
|Flippy • Learn Flashcards
|Kevin Reutter
|Free
|Tides – high and low tide info
|Andy Lin
|Free
|Animant: Spatial Memories
|Jonathan Benjamin
|Free
|WHEE-专业设计师都在用的AI生图工具
|Xiamen Meitu Technology Co., Ltd.
|Free
|TV Remote – Universal Remote
|Adam Foot
|Free
|Bible Offline JFA
|MR ROCCO INTERNET LTDA
|Free
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|Free
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|Free
|Airmail – Your Mail With You
|Bloop S.R.L.
|Free
|One Task
|Sindre Sorhus
|Free
|NobodySurf – Surfing Videos
|reblue Inc.
|Free
|Sunlitt – Golden Hour Tracker
|Nicolas Mariniello
|Free
|Liberate the Labels
|National Portrait Gallery
|Free
|Algo: AI Text To Art Generator
|Stephen Fung
|Free
|Spindown – Life Tracker
|Joseph Beaudoin
|Free
|Peppercorn – Recipes & Lists
|Jason Johnson
|Free
|stitch.
|Lykkegaard Europe Limited
|Free
|Coffee Book
|Alexander Logan
|Free
|AquaCalculator
|Thallos
|Free
|Disney+
|Disney
|Free
|KDE Education
|Krystian Sztrajt
|Free
|Fantastical Calendar
|Flexibits Inc.
|Free
|Simple Countdowns
|Gabriel Verret
|Free
|Test Timer – Monitor Your Time
|Andy Lin
|Free
|Trove: Bible Talks
|Devin Davies
|Free
|Water Tracker WaterMinder®
|Funn Media, LLC
|Free
|Kitsune for MyAnimeList
|Alexandre Madeira
|Free
|Bento|Craft – Marketing Assets
|rakTech LLC
|Free
|Battery Webhook
|Adam Tunnicliff
|Free
|Pines: Tent & RV Camping Guide
|Blue Mountain Studios, LLC
|Free
|Gymaholic Workout Tracker
|Devenyi Gabor
|Free
|CARROT Weather: Alerts & Radar
|Grailr LLC
|Free
|Webex
|Cisco
|Free
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|Free
|Doodle Drawing Pad
|Joe Blau
|Free
|Planny • Daily Planner
|Kevin Reutter
|Free
|Memorize – Learn and Remember
|Jakub Milcarz
|Free
|Loóna: Cozy Puzzle Games
|Loona Inc
|Free
|Qlone 3D Scanner
|EyeCue Vision Tech
|Free
|SafeShell VPN – Fast & Secure
|GearUP Portal PTE. LTD.
|Free
|Interactful
|Harley Thomas
|Free
|Reflect – Journal and Grow
|Jakub Milcarz
|Free
|Endel: Focus, Sleep, Relax
|Endel
|Free
|Consolidate: Study Planner
|Nicholas Baughan
|Free
|heypster-gif 5
|Heypster
|Free
|Sleep & Meditation by Noomna
|Aalto Studio FZE
|Free
|Naps
|Jack Delaney
|Free
|GameTrack
|Hidden Key LTD
|Free
|FFmpeg Command Generator
|Sun Apps, LLC
|Free
|Memorii
|Vincent Tourraine
|Free
|Classix
|Brian Coleman
|Free
|Rad Timers & Widgets
|Neat Software Co.
|Free
|Toolbox: Tools Right Here
|Elijah Friedman
|Free
|ManGo – Anime & Manga Tracker
|RocketScience IT
|Free
|NowPlaying – Music Trivia
|Modum B.V.
|Free
|Wylde Flowers
|Studio Drydock Pty Ltd
|Free
|Cut the Rope 3
|ZeptoLab UK Limited
|Free
|chess vs robots
|Shihab Mehboob
|Free
|Jetpack Joyride 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|Free
|Crouton: Recipe Manager
|Devin Davies
|Free
|MyExpenses app
|Marek Pridal
|Free
|LEGO® Builder’s Journey
|LEGO
|Free
|Crunchyroll
|Crunchyroll, LLC
|Free