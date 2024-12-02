StrikerVR, the haptic peripheral maker for out-of-home VR, announced it’s opened pre-orders for the Mavrik, a new haptic VR gun designed for consumers.

The haptic gun, which is compatible with Quest 3 and Quest 3S, is now available for pre-order, priced at $499. StrikerVR says 1,000 units will available for Christmas delivery, however general shipping is expected to take place starting March 15th, 2025.

Like the Pro version for location-based entertainment, the new Mavrik for consumers includes strong immersive recoil and haptic feedback. The Mavrik also comes with a picatinny accessory rail with an included Quest controller mount, which allows the headset to track the haptic blaster in six degrees-of-freedom (6DOF).

Image courtesy StrikerVR

Although significantly cheaper than the $950 Mavrik-Pro, like many third-party XR accessories aimed at consumers the number of games it supports will be a big factor in adoption. Notably, the Mavrik doesn’t support all games out of the box, requiring developers to manually adopt support to their Quest 3 games.

When it does arrive though, the haptic blaster will be bundled with three games out of the gate: Tower Tag, a tactical esports title by Steinfatt GmbH, Laser Limbo, a mixed-reality FPS by freeroam.ar, as well as a soon-to-be-announced title.

StrikerVR says it’s also collaborating with developers to expand the Mavrik’s game library, with new releases planned throughout 2025.

Next year, the company says it plans to release an integrated tracking upgrade into removable top plate, as well as obtain ‘Made for Meta’ certification, which counts a number of certified third-party accessories as official partners, such as D-Link’s VR Air Bridge and Zenni’s MR prescription lenses for Meta Quest 3S/2.

While the Mavrik’s product page maintains the package includes the blaster itself, a left controller mount, Power Adapter (US/EU/UK), and USB-C charging cable, the company hasn’t published information on expected battery life/capacity or the type of haptic engines used.

  • Michael Speth

    $499 is way over priced for a gun accessory like this. If you compare this to steering wheels, there is a lot more technology that goes into a $499 wheel + petals than this mostly piece of plastic that still requires an insertion of the remote controller.

    Wheels don't require any additional effort, just plug them into your PC/Console.

    Charging extra for the integrated tracking is also crazy. $499 is already too expensive … I suspect this company will go out of business prior to the end of next year.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I do hope they will also support the Pico line. $499 is a but steep if there are no real games which support it. It's in their best interest to favor developers in shipping pre-orders first so by march there might be much more games that support it.

  • XRC

    Got to use a Striker pro rifle during "Army of the dead" VR experience and unfortunately found it really underwhelming with just a sensation of something sliding back and forth (weight in a tube?) rather than any sense of recoil (I've used real firearms including shotgun and assault rifles for reference).

    Disappointing, considering the cost. Hopefully this is a newer model with better recoil simulation. Whether they see any scale of adoption from users and devs is another issue, peripherals don't have a great track record in VR.

    • kool

      No VR fun simulates recoil…the do haptic feedback which is fine. I don't think the point of ve guns is to have recoil just give you something tactile to hold. Nothing in video gaming should try to emulate recoil… especially while you're essentially blindfolded.

      • XRC

        According to striker's own website:

        "With the StrikerVR Mavrik-Pro for LBE, players will experience virtual reality like never before—the future of VR gaming starts now. Its innovative recoil and haptic technologies unlock incredible force effects that can simulate limitless tools and environments. You need to feel it to believe it."

      • Michael Speth

        Can I ask you what the point of force feedback of Steering wheels are? Should it make it feel like you are driving a car?

        Shouldn't the point of force feedback on a gun simulate shooting a gun?

  • ZarathustraDK

    Honestly seems like the kind of controller use-case that the HMD-maker should account for (alternative controller positioning for VR-peripherals), rather than "every game need to implement their own flawed version of support for this specific piece of hardware".