StrikerVR, the haptic peripheral maker for out-of-home VR, announced it’s opened pre-orders for the Mavrik, a new haptic VR gun designed for consumers.

The haptic gun, which is compatible with Quest 3 and Quest 3S, is now available for pre-order, priced at $499. StrikerVR says 1,000 units will available for Christmas delivery, however general shipping is expected to take place starting March 15th, 2025.

Like the Pro version for location-based entertainment, the new Mavrik for consumers includes strong immersive recoil and haptic feedback. The Mavrik also comes with a picatinny accessory rail with an included Quest controller mount, which allows the headset to track the haptic blaster in six degrees-of-freedom (6DOF).

Although significantly cheaper than the $950 Mavrik-Pro, like many third-party XR accessories aimed at consumers the number of games it supports will be a big factor in adoption. Notably, the Mavrik doesn’t support all games out of the box, requiring developers to manually adopt support to their Quest 3 games.

When it does arrive though, the haptic blaster will be bundled with three games out of the gate: Tower Tag, a tactical esports title by Steinfatt GmbH, Laser Limbo, a mixed-reality FPS by freeroam.ar, as well as a soon-to-be-announced title.

StrikerVR says it’s also collaborating with developers to expand the Mavrik’s game library, with new releases planned throughout 2025.

Next year, the company says it plans to release an integrated tracking upgrade into removable top plate, as well as obtain ‘Made for Meta’ certification, which counts a number of certified third-party accessories as official partners, such as D-Link’s VR Air Bridge and Zenni’s MR prescription lenses for Meta Quest 3S/2.

While the Mavrik’s product page maintains the package includes the blaster itself, a left controller mount, Power Adapter (US/EU/UK), and USB-C charging cable, the company hasn’t published information on expected battery life/capacity or the type of haptic engines used.