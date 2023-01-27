SUPERHOT’s time-pausing mechanic works so well in VR, it’s a surprise we haven’t seen more games use it to bring new and interesting stuff to life. Now, Omega Pilot developer XOCUS says it’s doing just that with the release of Presentiment of Death, a story-driven VR adventure that feels like a mashup of SUPERHOT VR and archery game In Death.

Like SUPERHOT, Presentiment of Death’s time dilation system means the enemy robots move when you move. The kicker: you have to draw your bow, which means you’ll have to really be your toes as the enemy arrows come flying in when you want to return fire.

We won’t have to wait long to play either, as XOCUS says it’s releasing the game on SteamVR headsets on March 1st, with the promise that it will eventually arrive on “all VR platform.” When, XOCUS hasn’t said. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam here.

1 of 3

Although it basically looks like SUPERHOT with archery, the trailer shows off more than just the same frangible enemies, as there seems to be a few different enemy types, including a larger tank enemy and and several flying types too, which ought to ratchet up the difficulty.

It’s a shame the Superhot team never got around to making its SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE DLC VR compatible, or pushing any additional levels to the VR game, released in 2017 and still sitting at the top of most VR platform charts. Still, we’re hoping Presentiment of Death can scratch that itch, if only for old time’s sake.