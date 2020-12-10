Superhot VR (2016), the VR adaptation of the popular time-warping beat ’em up game, just got a fresh update in time for the holidays. Coming alongside some quality of life patches, the update brings a few new features to all platforms that should get you back and punching at crystalline red dudes to your merry heart’s content.

First, a look at the game’s free holiday DLC drop, appropriately called its ‘Boxing Day’ update.

The Boxing Day update brings to the game a new endless level, a new scoring system, and what Superhot Team call a “suitably festive soundtrack.”

The studio says that users who’ve already finished Superhot VR can gain access to the Boxing Day update by loading the Endless floppy disk in the Hacker Room and selecting the Christmas Tree. The endless mode scoring system awards points for punching, dodging, headshots, style shots, and more.

Both PC VR and PSVR versions of the game just got patches too. You can check those out below:

SteamVR Headset Patch

Switching between multiple save profiles

Guest Mode

Switching between pyramid flow and the more fluid pyramidless game flow

Auto-playspace rotation (transitions will rotate your playspace so the gameplay is always in front of you – not recommended for wired headsets)

Brightness options

Two different control schemes on the HTC Vive wand controllers

Exiting out of game modes like Endless mode & Guest mode

PSVR Patch

Many, many performance improvements

Overall stability improvements and crash fixes

Multiple graphics enhancements

Fixed collider issues on levels and throwables

Fixed typos and improved clarity of displayed texts

Improved pathing in several levels to prevent clipping of enemy limbs

Fixed lighting on several objects

Fixed VFX bugs and improved clarity

Fixed animation and Inverse Kinematics bugs with enemies

Fixed loads of bugs in enemy AI behaviour

– – — – –

Superhot VR is available on all major VR headsets, including SteamVR, Oculus Rift, PSVR, and both Oculus Quest 1 and 2.