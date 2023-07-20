Room-scale VR Adventure ‘Tea for God’ Comes to Quest & PC VR, Launch Trailer Here

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

You might have seen the demo floating around for Tea for God for a few years now, however indie studio Void Room has finally released the full version of its VR roguelike adventure for Quest and SteamVR headsets.

Tea For God is a unique VR adventure that uses “impossible spaces”, allowing players infinite movement within their own room. While there is optional stick movement, the game’s true claim to fame is its ability to smartly guide you around your own room with your own two feet, which it does thanks to procedural generation.

Since the game dynamically scales to each user’s room, there are a few minimum space requirements. Void Room says users should have at least 1.8m x 1.2m (6ft x 4ft), although if you have less, the game will use horizontal scaling to make the world appear larger, bringing the minimum space down to 90cm x 60cm (3ft x 2ft).

You can choose to play three modes: a relaxing no-story mode, an intense arcade shooter with story, and a roguelite shooter-explorer.

There’s also an interesting narrative behind it all. Here’s how the studio describes it:

In the distant future, humankind has been united, ruled by God Emperor. Endowed with advanced technology we reached stars, colonised new worlds, went onto endless crusades against myriads of civilisations. Personal tragedies tend to be meaningless against the time. But once in a while, one person may start a fire that can change the fate of the whole universe. A man who lost his family, who holds God Emperor accountable for their death, seeking answers and vengeance, embarks onto his last journey to the place no human has ever left alive, where God Emperor is believed to reside.

You’ll find the full version available on Quest App Lab, Oculus PC and Steam, priced at $20.