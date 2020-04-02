Etee Kickstarter Launches for Finger-tracking Controller with SteamVR Tracking

Ben Lang
6

London-based hardware startup TG0 has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Etee dev kit, a VR controller with integrated SteamVR Tracking. TG0 positions the controller’s button-less design and finger tracking as its main attractions.

TG0 has launched the Etee Kickstarter campaign with the hopes of raising £45,900 (~$56,000) for its VR controller dev kit. The Etee dev kit will come in two versions, one with 3DOF tracking starting at £200 (~$265) for a pair and another with 6DOF SteamVR Tracking starting at £240 (~$315) for a pair. There’s a range of higher tiers available with more unique rewards, including a version with advanced haptics and another with a cool transparent shell.

Based on a thesis that sounds… downright wrong to the ears of any VR gamer, TG0 says that “buttons are way out of date,” and touts the Etee controller’s button-less, trigger-less, and joystick-less design as its major selling point, alongside finger-sensing, which the company says detects proximity, touch, and pressure.

This is in contrast to the rest of the VR industry which has steadily coalesced around VR controllers and games which make use of use of buttons, triggers, and joysticks for key gaming interactions. TG0 says that Etee supports gestures which can be used in place of buttons.

While removing the reliance on binary controls sounds great on paper, in practice it has proven difficult in the VR gaming space because of the need for precise and highly reliable inputs.

But VR gaming isn’t the only use-case the company is touting for the Etee controllers. As a dev kit, they could of course be used for any application where motion input is useful. Indeed, VR content that doesn’t demand the binary precision of hardcore game experiences—like training, art, therapy, social, remote control, and more—could definitely leverage Etee as a more intuitive means of input than a VR controller covered in unfamiliar buttons, triggers, and sticks. We’ve made a similar point about Oculus Quest’s experimental hand-tracking feature (which of course also lacks buttons, triggers, and sticks).

Image courtesy TG0

Though the controllers are a dev kit at this stage, thanks to integration with the SteamVR Input system, the Etee controllers should be technically compatible with SteamVR games out of the box, though we’d expect the need to experiment with custom bindings for many games to reach a point where things are truly playable with the controllers given the need to remap buttons and other controls to Etee’s unique inputs.

Image courtesy TG0

TG0 says developers can expect battery life up to 6 hours of continuous use and 14 hours of standby, and that the 3DOF version of the controller weighs 75 grams and the SteamVR Tracking version weighs 120 grams.

The Etee Kickstarter campaign runs until May 11th and the company expects the first ‘Early Bird’ controllers will begin shipping in December 2020.

  • manhunt0r

    sigh, another genius project that assumes gaming can ever work well without the physical feedback of buttons and thumbsticks. im sure This time it will totally work.

    • Jan Ciger

      Well, there are plenty of non-gaming apps where this could be useful but otherwise I do agree with you.

      This design is just silly – “so we give you a controller that you have to hold in your hand but you can’t really use it as a controller …” all the while the competing designs either have both controller and (some) finger tracking (Index, Touch) or do finger tracking using cameras so that you have free hands (Quest, several Vive versions, Leap Motion …).

      This is literally combining the worst of both input systems – obstructed hands and lack of buttons/joysticks that will make mainly navigation difficult and non-intuitive. Humans aren’t used to moving using waving their hands and fingers and walking often isn’t a practical option either due to the distances that need to be covered or because the user doesn’t have so much space available.

      That doesn’t mean that we can’t make finger-tracked hands work (heck, data gloves have been in use much longer than gamepad-style controllers with joysticks) but for something that aspires to be a consumer product it is a silly choice to declare that “buttons are obsolete” when 90% of the apps on the market aren’t designed to have menus and buttons poked with bare fingers … Oculus and others know well why they have labeled the finger tracking as experimental.

    • mirak

      thumbstick are over rated

      • manhunt0r

        nah, tp movement is utter garbage and what held alyx back, among other outdated trash for vr freshblood.

  • Tony_Neville

    I’d like to see if a user can easily walk/rrun in a figure 8 in virtual space using these.

  • Jistuce

    This looks like a device designed to separate fools from their money. Promise something amazing, poopoo established technology as inferior by virtue of existing, gloss over the fact that you use decades-old technology too, and make sure your prototype looks like it just came off the Apple assembly line.

    Also, it looks like they decided “let’s clone Knuckles, but do it in a sexier and less functional package”, and skipped buttons for aesthetics and then justified it later by claiming they were old and outdated and it takes courage to remove buttons from the design.
    That’s really the biggest problem here, that these look like a budget clone of the Index controllers. I grudgingly admit that they actually MAKE SENSE in a world where the Index controllers don’t exist. But we live in a world where they do, so the Etees are just a less ergonomic set of Index controllers with more limited functionality.