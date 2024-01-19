This is the Best Look Yet at What It’s Like to Use Vision Pro

By
Ben Lang
-
4

There have been plenty of hands-on impressions and various glimpses of what using Vision Pro is like, but a new video from Apple offers the clearest look yet at the experience.

Today Apple published a “guided tour of Vision Pro,” which might be painfully scripted, but actually does a great job of showing what it’s like to use the headset (and this is coming from someone who has used the headset on multiple occasions).

Although the demonstration uses compositing to put the imagery from inside the headset into the shot with the user, pretty much everything you see here are actual applications running on Vision Pro—exactly the way they look and act.

The tour shows how to navigate the headset, the Photos application (including what panoramas and spatial content looks like). We also see the Apple TV app in action, what it’s like to use the headset when connected to a MacBook, and with FaceTime between two Vision Pro users or a Vision Pro user and a non-headset user. And at the end we get a glimpse of an immersive application with an app that brings you face-to-face with a life-sized dinosaur.

We also get an ever-so-brief glimpse of Siri used on Vision Pro, at the 3:40 mark.

What I find most interesting about this video is how Apple is primarily highlighting very simple and straightforward uses—like navigating the interface, looking at photos, or doing a FaceTime call—rather than trying to drop people straight into the deep end with fully immersive content.

Those simple (and familiar) uses get very little attention in the marketing of most other headsets like Quest or PSVR 2. It’s an interesting gambit for Apple to focus on the kinds of things people can already do on existing devices like smartphones and laptops, while most others in the industry are focused on enabling completely new experiences that aren’t possible on 2D devices. Ultimately, the best headset is probably going to be the one that does both.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."

  • MackRogers

    what a truly incredible device. what a time to be alive

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Nice introduction to AVP, and less creepy than “painfully scripted” implied. But I’m still disappointed. Not by a lack of VR features, but by the resticted interactions, mainly the hand tracking being mostly limited to selection by pinch gesture, plus some grabbing. It’s basically a mouse click, and our hand/eye coordination is so much more capable. People trained in sign languages “speak” with their hands. I’d like to see at least some direct gestures like waving/pushing right to left to scroll through images, or making a fist and turning it to grab a control and adjust it like turning a knob.

    It’s still the windows-menus-mouse desktop metaphor, now on a sphere instead of a flat plane, with all apps placed at the same distance, while XR allows them anywhere at any depth or orientation. I realize this makes sense, they have to transition people coming from computers and mobile devices. Early iOS was “skeuomorphic”, designed for familiarity. Folders looked like wooden shelves, notes like lined paper, switches like physical knobs, to ease people into a new interface. Once people had internalized the basics, UI design went towards abstract shapes more efficient to see/use, but less intuitive to understand.

    So my disappointment was inevitable. In ten years we’ll look back at the AVP UI as a quaint stepping stone from the XR dark ages, not even realizing how much we’ll have adapted to efficiently “talk” to our HMDs, like teens not understanding how using a smartphone can overwhelm their grandparents.

    • David Lee

      I agree. Apple’s use of Windows on top of a room, instead of a fully immersive, edge-to-edge, visual screams “CHEATING-BECAUSE-WE-APPLE-DON’T-GET-IT” ! We can all go to the movies and see a screen hanging in a room. Everything on this device should fill the screen and not be on foating windows. Apple shoud pay US $3000.00 to use those limits..OR give us actual full screen experience of the game or movie!!!

  • Evol Love

    I almost bit the bullet. However the comfort issue is a major turn off. I’ve already been an early adopter for almost every VR headset but I resisted this time. (I’m kind of proud of myself, lol!) I’ll certainly purchase the updated version when it arrives. Until then I’ll keep using the Quest Pro as my wireless all-in-one hmd.