New music for Beat Saber (2018) seems to be flowing in at faster clip ever since Facebook acquired Beat Games, the Czech Republic-based VR studio. Now, the creators have announced that a new music pack from rapper & producer Timbaland is set to arrive next week.

Timbaland created music specifically for Beat Saber, which includes song co-created with Bruno Martini, Kaydence, Common Strangers, and Sid Tipton.

The pack will be available for $8 (or $2 per song) across all platforms, which includes Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, SteamVR-compatible headsets, and PSVR.

Since its all-new music, you’ll only be able to sample the tracks starting on launch day. Tracks are slated to be released on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify on March 26th at 12 AM PT (local time here).

Here’s the track list:

Sid Tipton, Timbaland – Has A Meaning

Kaydence, Timbaland – Dumb Thingz

Wavezswavesz – While We’re Young

Nash Overstreet, Karra & Common Strangers – What I Like

Bruno Martini, Timbaland – Famous ft. Jake Davis

Have now sold over two million copies worldwide across all platforms, Facebook tells us that Beat Saber has sold over 10 million songs through its DLC, which includes tracks from artists such as Imagine Dragons, Green Day, K/DA, Panic! At the Disco, and a number of under the Monster Cat record label.