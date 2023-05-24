Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

The standalone VR market is continuing to grow, and with it, we’re increasingly seeing platform competition for quality content. Pico made its biggest push into consumer VR so far with the launch of the Pico 4 last year, and the company has been gaining ground on getting top VR content onto its store.

Top Quest Apps Showing up on Pico 4

Looking at the 20 best-rated apps on the Quest store (data as of April 2023), to date 70% of the list is available on Pico’s standalone headset:

Title Pico 4 Quest 2 Moss: Book II ✔ ✔ The Room VR: A Dark Matter ✔ ✔ Puzzling Places ✔ ✔ Walkabout Mini Golf ✔ ✔ I Expect You To Die 2 ✖ ✔ Breachers ✔ ✔ COMPOUND ✖ ✔ Vermillion ✔ ✔ Swarm ✔ ✔ DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate ✖ ✔ PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds ✖ ✔ I Expect You To Die ✖ ✔ Moss ✔ ✔ Red Matter 2 ✔ ✔ ARK and ADE ✔ ✔ Ragnarock ✔ ✔ Cubism ✔ ✔ Ancient Dungeon ✔ ✔ Into the Radius ✔ ✔ The Last Clockwinder ✖ ✔

Another way of looking at Pico’s content traction is by the 20 most-rated apps on the Quest store. Breaking it down that way (data as of April 2023), 50% of the list is now available on Pico.

Title Pico 4 Quest 2 Beat Saber ✖ ✔ Blade & Sorcery: Nomad ✔ ✔ The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners ✔ ✔ SUPERHOT VR ✔ ✔ GOLF+ ✖ ✔ BONELAB ✖ ✔ Vader Immortal: Episode I ✖ ✔ Onward ✖ ✔ Job Simulator ✖ ✔ The Room VR: A Dark Matter ✔ ✔ Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted ✖ ✔ Resident Evil 4 ✖ ✔ The Thrill of the Fight ✖ ✔ Walkabout Mini Golf ✔ ✔ Pistol Whip ✔ ✔ Eleven Table Tennis ✔ ✔ GORN ✔ ✔ Virtual Desktop ✔ ✔ Vader Immortal: Episode III ✖ ✔ A Township Tale ✔ ✔

Building good VR hardware is really just half the battle when it comes to being a serious player in the industry. The other half is getting compelling content onto the headset.

While Quest 2 still has a considerably larger library of apps and several big standalone exclusives (like Beat Saber) Pico looks to be doing a pretty good job so far in its push to legitimize its platform by making sure that some of the top VR content is available for its customers.

And there’s likely more to come. The company has yet to launch its latest Pico 4 headset in the US, which is a major VR market of both customers and developers. Without the US market in play, there’s less incentive for VR developers to bring their apps to Pico. But if Pico finally launches its headset in the US, it could be the nudge needed for more top VR content to make the leap to the store.

Special thanks to @CkYLee for helping to title availability on the Pico store