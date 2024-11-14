Resolution Games, the veteran VR studio behind Demeo (2021) and host of recognizable VR titles, announced it’s bringing a brand new tower defense game to Vision Pro early next year.

Called Gears & Goo, the new real-time strategy game is coming to Apple Arcade for Vision Pro on January 9th, 2025.

Resolution Games describes it as a game that “combines elements of base building and territory expansion,” further noting you’ll be able to instruct your workers to gather resources and assume defensive stances by manning towers, while utilizing spells and sending forward armies to influence the outcome of battles.

“As you build your base you’re faced with making critical decisions, including which order to build structures, unlock new offensive units and devising strategies on which units will best counter the approaching enemy and give you an advantage,” the studio says.

Notably, Gears & Goo is said to come with a “full campaign” at launch that focuses on replayability, collecting three stars in every level while unlocking units along the way.

You can keep an eye on Gears & Goo in the App Store here ahead of its January 9th, 2025 release.