Studio Alta, the developer behind open-world RPG A Township Tale (2021), announced it has a new title in the works, this time focusing on a “dark fantasy game” exclusive to VR headsets.

The studio hasn’t said much about the game, which for now is simply codenamed ‘Project 2’, however Alta says it will be showing regular updates on its new YouTube channel from start to finish.

Check out the channel trailer below to get a peek at some possible early prototype features:

At least from what we can tell from the trailer, the studio’s second project looks to be a multiplayer dungeon crawler of sorts, which puts heavy emphasis on sword and sorcery melee.

Considering the studio’s work on A Township Tale, which features a ton of object-based interactions and immersive upgrade pathways, we’re hoping ‘Project 2’ turns out to be just as thoughtful and expansive. For now, there’s no telling which platforms the game is targeting, however if A Township Tale is any indication, a good bet would be Quest and PC VR support.

You can follow Project 2 by joining the studio’s Discord (invite link), which will no doubt eventually allow some sort of alpha access, as Alta Studio seems pretty intent on engaging the community for feedback.